Cerro Gordo County Board gives OK to new Clear Lake housing development

Despite those tweaks, multiple residents from the area still showed up to the meeting to voice their concern.

"I like the southside of the road as it is. There’s tons and tons of wildlife," Dennis Oelberg said. "If we open this up to multi-family (development), it’s fair game."

An attorney for the nearby Bell Harbor homeowners group expressed a similar concern about future multi-family developments in the area before taking issue with Arthur's statement that the JMS' properties wouldn't be for short-term occupants.

"A 30-day rental is a short-term rental," he said.

Kathy Moore, who serves on the homeowners board for Bell Harbor, said that she was most concerned about traffic counts for the stretch of road the development would be on and how it could exacerbate them in the summertime. At the top of the hearing on the matter, Robbins did mention that Cerro Gordo County Engineer Brandon Billings said he did not believe traffic on South Shore Drive would be negatively impacted by the new housing.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}