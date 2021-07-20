Cerro Gordo County Board debates possible six-figure repair project for drainage district

However, getting that work done could involve annexations and reclassifications for certain property owners in the overlapping county area as Rode's report states that: lands benefitting from current district facilities aren't assessed for the benefits while land that isn't benefitting from the existing district facilities is being assessed anyway.

At the Cerro Gordo County Board of Supervisors meeting on Tuesday morning, property owners had the chance to voice their concerns about repair work as well as a potential annexation or reclassification.

"(I) feel like I'm getting socked at both ends here," resident Suzanne Amundson said to the supervisors and Rode during discussion about the plans. Amundson worried that if her property were annexed for such repair work, she would be a part of two different districts and be assessed for each in the future.

