Cerro Gordo County Board debates possible six-figure repair project for drainage district

In the western portion of Cerro Gordo County, from 220th Street down to 200th Street, is a drainage district with a main ditch that actually snakes its way into neighboring Hancock County near Galls Creek in the Ell Township that contains Klemme.
Recently, according to senior project manager Kent Rode with the engineering firm Bolton & Menk, there have been issues in the area to the point that cleanouts of entire ditches and culvert repairs would be necessary to get back to a steadier drainage.
However, getting that work done could involve annexations and reclassifications for certain property owners in the overlapping county area as Rode's report states that: lands benefitting from current district facilities aren't assessed for the benefits while land that isn't benefitting from the existing district facilities is being assessed anyway.
At the Cerro Gordo County Board of Supervisors meeting on Tuesday morning, property owners had the chance to voice their concerns about repair work as well as a potential annexation or reclassification.
"(I) feel like I'm getting socked at both ends here," resident Suzanne Amundson said to the supervisors and Rode during discussion about the plans. Amundson worried that if her property were annexed for such repair work, she would be a part of two different districts and be assessed for each in the future.
To try and allay those concerns, Rode said that Amundson would only pay for the benefits she receives from the drainage district such as usage. He then pointed out that proximity to any one facility is also a factor in assessments. As far as the actual repair work, Rode told property owners in attendance that they would pay according to benefits received. Within the engineer's report, there's a probable cost of $395,000 which averages out to about $189 per acre.
"This is kind of a classic don’t kill the messenger," Board Chairman Casey Callanan said before pointing out that many of these matters are presented in Iowa Code. "We’re not coming up with these arbitrarily, we just have to respond to them."
At this point in the year, Rode said that construction would not happen until next spring.
Any annexation or reclassification will be delayed too with the supervisors agreeing that such decisions should be made down the road. However, they did vote 3-0 to approve plans and specifications for work and to make adjustments in property records to get uniform right-of-ways along the main ditch of the drainage district.
While Amundson was the main person repeatedly expressing concern about the project, Rode did read a letter from four parcel owners in the district stating that they opposed any improvements. An additional couple wrote in to say that they objected because there wasn't enough information on financial impact.
