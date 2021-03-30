Cerro Gordo County Board approve $153,000 construction work, hear COVID-19 vaccine update

The Cerro Gordo County Board of Supervisors has approved one of its first significant bits of spending on improvements since solidifying its budget for the forthcoming fiscal year at a meeting a week ago.
Tuesday morning, the three-member panel unanimously voted to award a $153,000 bid for a culvert replacement located east of Olive Avenue on 180th Street.
According to the informational packet for the meeting: The low bid came from Peterson Contractors Incorporated, which is based out of Reinbeck in Grundy County, and was under County Engineer Brandon Billings' estimate by about $47,000.
It's not the only culvert work his department expects to make progress on this year, as there are plans for a culvert replacement on 275th Street east of Grouse that could total $400,000. In total, the secondary roads department for Cerro Gordo County projects to spend about $9.58 million for the coming fiscal year.
As that work continues, the county is also moving on a building in Thornton and Ventura to use as satellite offices for the secondary roads department. However, they each need improvements, which the county board voted 3-0 to pay $31,850 for Bergland + Cram to do the design work.
"They’re pretty similar, so design costs are not what they’d normally be," Cerro Gordo County Director of Administrative Services Tom Meyer said during the meeting.
COVID-19 vaccination slots slower to fill
"We had vaccine slots that went through an entire 24-hour period that rolled over to the next day and we added doses to it. Now we’re filled for next week, but it’s taking more and more time for people to go in and take up all the slots," CG Public Health Director Brian Hanft said immediately after the meeting wrapped up on Tuesday morning.
In light of that slowing, Hanft said that he did worry the county might have hit a temporary ceiling on the number of people in the area interested in receiving the vaccine.
"Everybody is worried right now that they’re going to get sick. Some people are even delaying their second shot because they don’t want to get sick... I don’t get it. The message that's out there is the you might have some mild symptomatology or feel crummy for a day, but it’s worth it."
Still, Hanft said at the meeting that his department is continuing to run multiple clinics a week at its mass vaccination site in the former Sears building on South Federal Avenue in Mason City. Though no clinics are happening over Easter weekend, Hanft did tell the county board that there will be some taking place on Wednesday and Thursday this week.
In future weeks, as vaccination eligibility opens to all Iowans on April 5, Hanft said he expects more vaccine doses to come in and that the county could run even more clinics if the need is there.
Jared McNett covers local government for the Globe Gazette. You can reach him at Jared.McNett@globegazette.com or by phone at 641-421-0527. Follow Jared on Twitter at @TwoHeadedBoy98.