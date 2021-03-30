Cerro Gordo County Board approve $153,000 construction work, hear COVID-19 vaccine update

In light of that slowing, Hanft said that he did worry the county might have hit a temporary ceiling on the number of people in the area interested in receiving the vaccine.

"Everybody is worried right now that they’re going to get sick. Some people are even delaying their second shot because they don’t want to get sick... I don’t get it. The message that's out there is the you might have some mild symptomatology or feel crummy for a day, but it’s worth it."

Still, Hanft said at the meeting that his department is continuing to run multiple clinics a week at its mass vaccination site in the former Sears building on South Federal Avenue in Mason City. Though no clinics are happening over Easter weekend, Hanft did tell the county board that there will be some taking place on Wednesday and Thursday this week.