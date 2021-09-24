Cerro Gordo County Auditor's office: No campaign signs on publicly-owned property

With municipal and school elections less than 40 days away, the Cerro Gordo County Auditor's office has a reminder for residents: "Campaign signs are prohibited on publicly-owned property."

Per a news release sent out Friday morning, that includes city parking as well as county road right-of-way.

In addition, the release notes that: "Campaign signs are also generally prohibited on property owned, leased, or occupied by a corporation, financial institution, or insurance company."

The release then wraps up by making clear that signs in the wrong locations can be taken down by law enforcement or by an engineering department.

Jared McNett covers local government for the Globe Gazette. You can reach him at Jared.McNett@globegazette.com or by phone at 641-421-0527. Follow Jared on Twitter at @TwoHeadedBoy98.

