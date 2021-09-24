 Skip to main content
Cerro Gordo County Auditor's office: No campaign signs on publicly-owned property
alert

Cerro Gordo County Auditor's office: No campaign signs on publicly-owned property

Cerro Gordo County Courthouse exterior

Elections across North Iowa are less than two months away.

With municipal and school elections less than 40 days away, the Cerro Gordo County Auditor's office has a reminder for residents: "Campaign signs are prohibited on publicly-owned property."

Per a news release sent out Friday morning, that includes city parking as well as county road right-of-way. 

In addition, the release notes that: "Campaign signs are also generally prohibited on property owned, leased, or occupied by a corporation, financial institution, or insurance company."

The release then wraps up by making clear that signs in the wrong locations can be taken down by law enforcement or by an engineering department.

Jared McNett covers local government for the Globe Gazette. You can reach him at Jared.McNett@globegazette.com or by phone at 641-421-0527. Follow Jared on Twitter at @TwoHeadedBoy98.

