Cerro Gordo County Assessor position is open following tenured resignation

By early October, Cerro Gordo County officials intend to have a new county assessor in place following the tenured resignation of Katie Bennett, who's leaving halfway through her six-year term. But there's a whole lot for folks in the courthouse at 220 N. Washington Ave. to navigate before that new person takes over.
First, there's the whole hiring process.
The strongest candidate
On Thursday at 1 p.m., the Cerro Gordo County Assessor's Examining Board, which is given the power by Iowa Code to make hiring recommendations for the position, met with Cerro Gordo County Chief Deputy Assessor Jody Jones and Director of Administrative Services Tom Meyer to discuss four applicants for the job. The board features one representative for the various mayors in Cerro Gordo (Linda Anderegg), save for Mason City, which has its own assessor (Dana Shipley), a representative for the three county supervisors (Jerry Jeffrey) and a representative for the school boards (Chad Kuhlers).
During the meeting, the three representatives along with Jones and Meyer tended to agree that the person known as "Applicant Four" was the strongest candidate for the position because of her background, credentials and experience of working with a staff. There was one concern, though.
"What she put down for salary was a lot," Anderegg said. To which Meyer then responded: "It was. I did run some comps and it isn’t outside the realm of where the pay falls for the state."
Beyond just the boards required to make a decision, finding a new assessor is different than finding a new person for other county government positions because certification through the Iowa State Association of Assessors is considered an important qualification. In fact, per the IowaCounties.org website, a county assessor has to pass an examination administered by the Iowa Department of Revenue.
Near the end of the conversation, the three board members all floated the idea of letting the Cerro Gordo County Conference Board, which includes 17 members, conduct interviews with the top candidate(s). Under Iowa Code, a conference board has final say in selecting an assessor. That board includes all the mayors of each city, the county supervisors and one member of each school board district located in the county.
"I don’t know how the timeline will look for that, as well as once they make the decision," Jones said. She said it's hard to say exactly when the new assessor could start doing any sort of training in the office, especially if it's someone who needs time to transition out of their old job.
Timelines
According to Meyer, Bennett submitted her resignation letter on May 25, 2021. On Wednesday, more than a month and a half after that letter, Jones sent out an email to members of the conference board telling them that Bennett gave her notice of resignation effective Oct. 1, 2021.
"We are in the process of finding her replacement. In August, we will call a meeting to act upon the Examining Board recommendation," the email stated.
In a call on Wednesday night, before reading the email, conference board member Dave Luett, who also serves as president of the Central Springs School Board, said that Bennett leaving was news to him.
"I’m going to have a talk with a supervisor or two about this because you’d think they’d be letting us know," Luett said. In a follow-up email, Luett, who said he was out of town for most of the day and unable to access his email, wrote, "I take back what I said about not being informed. Everything just happened all at once while I was out of town."
Jones herself said that the change wasn't something other workers in the assessor's office were expecting.
"Not until she gave her notice. We weren’t planning on it," Jones said.
Through email, Bennett shared that she is relocating to California after about 17 years in various roles with the assessor's office starting as a clerk/property appraiser in 2004. In 2018, she succeeded John Boedeker as assessor after he spent 40 years working in the department office.
"I have served my notice in advance of my departure to allow ample time for the Examining Board and the Conference Board to plan for my replacement as well as to assist the office in the transition," Bennett wrote.
When asked whether or not she would have any difficulty performing all of those duties while making the transition to her next job and residence, Bennett said, "Zero worries."
"She didn’t tell us where she was or what she’s doing. She didn’t say where she was going to go," Jones said. But she did note that Bennett is working on things as the office transitions and that she'll be sad to see her go.
"I really liked working with Katie so I’m going to miss her," Jones said.
Meyer also backed up that Bennett is actively doing assessor work for the county through Oct. 1. "She will be in the office periodically. She’s not like a typical employee with a set vacation so she’s got flexibility," he said. "She will be in the office periodically but her job is dictated by Iowa Code."
What's next
Oct. 4 is the hopeful start date for a new assessor, according to Jones.
Who exactly that will be is still up to the conference board.
Near the end of the meeting on Thursday, Meyer told the members to be limited who they share or provide information with as the candidates are still private. For now.
While talking about meeting three years before Bennett's first term was supposed to be up, Meyer then said: "Life changes and that’s what happens."
