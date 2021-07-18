Cerro Gordo County Assessor position is open following tenured resignation

"I don’t know how the timeline will look for that, as well as once they make the decision," Jones said. She said it's hard to say exactly when the new assessor could start doing any sort of training in the office, especially if it's someone who needs time to transition out of their old job.

Timelines

According to Meyer, Bennett submitted her resignation letter on May 25, 2021. On Wednesday, more than a month and a half after that letter, Jones sent out an email to members of the conference board telling them that Bennett gave her notice of resignation effective Oct. 1, 2021.

"We are in the process of finding her replacement. In August, we will call a meeting to act upon the Examining Board recommendation," the email stated.

In a call on Wednesday night, before reading the email, conference board member Dave Luett, who also serves as president of the Central Springs School Board, said that Bennett leaving was news to him.