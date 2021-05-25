Cerro Gordo County amends its mask policy for COVID-19

In explaining the changes to the supervisors, Director of Administrative Services Tom Meyer said that while county officials won't be checking for proof of vaccination from those who are entering without a mask, it does reserve the right to do so if any issues emerge.

While the masking policies were amended, the packet for the latest meeting spells out that plexiglass partitions will stay in place as will available hand sanitizers and face masks.

According to Meyer, the decision is in line with recent guideline adjustments by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention from earlier this month that said: "fully vaccinated people no longer need to wear a mask or physically distance in any setting, except where required by federal, state, local, tribal, or territorial laws, rules, and regulations, including local business and workplace guidance."

Meyer also said that before the policy change was approved and went into effect on Tuesday it was reviewed across the county's various departments. In fact, the update was partly born out of a May 17 meeting with Cerro Gordo's management team.