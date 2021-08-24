Cerro Gordo County amends employee COVID-19 policy

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Redistricting

The county board also approved the next steps in the redistricting and "re-precincting" processes in Cerro Gordo.

A three person panel, that includes Latham as well as Emily Peters and Rich Paxson, will serve on a commission that will help draw new boundaries after congressional and legislative districts have been approved by the Iowa legislature.

Cerro Gordo County Auditor Adam Wedmore wrote in the packet for the latest board meeting that the expectation is for that work to take as long as four sessions at two hours each. For that, the commission members will receive a per diem of $50. Callanan and Watts agreed to the terms while Latham abstained from the vote.

Detours

In the future, the Iowa Department of Transportation will now have the authority to set up detour routes in certain areas of the county if there is an emergency.