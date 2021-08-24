Cerro Gordo County amends employee COVID-19 policy

Almost exactly three months after an amendment to its mask policy for COVID-19, the Cerro Gordo County Board of Supervisors approved further tweaks to internal guidelines for employees at its meeting on Tuesday morning.
According to Director of Administrative Services Tom Meyer, the biggest change is that employees will need to wear masks in common areas. He said that stipulation is based on recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and holds regardless of vaccination status.
"We want to make sure we always have adequate staff to serve public," Meyer said. All three board members, Casey Callanan, Tim Latham and Chris Watts, voted in favor of the change to policy.
Continual work with Five Star
At the same meeting, the three supervisors OK'd a zoning change for the Five Star Cooperative group out of the Ventura area, which has been pushing for an expansion.
Planning and Zoning Administrator John Robbins has said that the project includes a dry grain bin, a wet grain bin, a "grain leg," a corn dryer and a truck scale and could take some farmland out of production but that it would benefit the farmland community.
Ken Smith, the CEO and general manager of Five Star, said that the work represented a "significant enhancement" and will total some $8 million in capital investments will everything is finished up. On August 10, the Cerro Gordo County Board of Supervisors voted 3-0 to authorize an agreement with the North Iowa Area Council of Governments (NIACOG) that makes it possible for Five Star Cooperative to expand in the area.
Redistricting
The county board also approved the next steps in the redistricting and "re-precincting" processes in Cerro Gordo.
A three person panel, that includes Latham as well as Emily Peters and Rich Paxson, will serve on a commission that will help draw new boundaries after congressional and legislative districts have been approved by the Iowa legislature.
Cerro Gordo County Auditor Adam Wedmore wrote in the packet for the latest board meeting that the expectation is for that work to take as long as four sessions at two hours each. For that, the commission members will receive a per diem of $50. Callanan and Watts agreed to the terms while Latham abstained from the vote.
Detours
In the future, the Iowa Department of Transportation will now have the authority to set up detour routes in certain areas of the county if there is an emergency.
Cerro Gordo County Engineer Brandon Billings wrote to the supervisors in the packet that IDOT will have authorization for the following roads if there is ever an issue on the interstate where they need to divert traffic: "S-25, 107, B-65, S-33, B-60, S-34, B-43, 106, S-28, B-20, S-18."
Jared McNett covers local government for the Globe Gazette.