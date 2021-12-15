Cerro Gordo Board of Supervisors review infrastructure projects in Dougherty, Rockwell

On Monday morning, the Cerro Gordo Board of Supervisors held a staff discussion to review their five-year road project plan.

A road project plan is part of the county's five-year overview of needed infrastructure projects in the area, and two roads took center stage during the conversation: Yarrow Avenue in Dougherty and Pheasant Avenue in Rockwell.

The two roads were identified by the supervisors as being in need of significant repairs, and may need to be moved to the top of the list.

Supervisor Chris Watts, who represents Dougherty's district, said that Yarrow Avenue is a priority project for him.

"It's (the project) been pushed back several times," Watts explained. "Big or small, Dougherty is a part of our community."

Watts said that he ran for his supervisor position partly on the platform of getting Yarrow Avenue properly fixed, noting that he believed the project had been ignored and dealt with poorly in the past.

According to Watts, around six years ago, the county attempted to fix Yarrow Avenue but only did a "band-aid" repair job with the use of chipseal, which he said was inadequate. As a result, the cracks and holes in the road are still in need of fixing.

The proposed renovations to the road sit at an estimated cost of $1.3 million, but county engineer Brandon Billings said that number is still subject to change.

Rockwell's Pheasant Avenue was the other road discussed, and supervisors Tim Latham and Billings both said improvements were heavily needed. Billings described the road as too narrow, and just overall, in poor condition.

"If you've been there, you know it needs some fixing," Billings said.

The estimated cost of the Pheasant Avenue project is still very fluid at the moment. Billings said he still needs to asses how to fit the cost into the five-year plan, but the hope is to not exceed $900,000.

The supervisors agreed to push both projects to the 2023 fiscal year on the county five-year plan, but Billings said that because of the potential high costs of the Pheasant Avenue project it may be simplified or split into two separate projects, with only one half getting done in the upcoming fiscal year.

Also included on the county's five-year plan for the fiscal year of 2023, are three box-culvert additions, one on 160th Street east of Lark Avenue and two on 200th Street, and a road-repaving project in Thornton.

Looking beyond 2023, Billings said the projects are much more speculative, but a few key projects on the books include a resurfacing of county road S66 to the Floyd County line for the 2024 fiscal year, and an overlay project on S66 from 150th Street to 190th Street.

The price estimates for all projects are currently being re-assessed by Billings as he prepares to present the board of supervisors a final five-year plan for their approval some time in January.

For any action to be taken, the five-year plan must be officially approved by the board of supervisors. If approved, both projects will begin construction in the summer of 2022.

Zachary Dupont covers politics and business development for the Globe Gazette. You can reach him at 641-421-0533 or zachary.dupont@globegazette.com. Follow Zachary on Twitter at @ZachNDupont

