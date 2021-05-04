Cerro Gordo adds property to conservation area, looks to wind down mass vaccination clinic in June

The plans were ultimately tabled for at least a week for further consideration but Daoud did explain to Callanan that even if a federal bill doesn't pass such a plan could still be acted on. "If there’s money available or you receive any grants, the plans will be ready to let," Daoud said.

Public Health

Clinical settings are the focus now for Cerro Gordo County Public Health's COVID-19 vaccination plan, according to Director Brian Hanft.

At the meeting, Hanft said that clinic conversations with patients is likely the way to further protection at a county level. As of the week of May 3, Cerro Gordo has seen 14,631 completions of the two-dose COVID-19 vaccination schedule, according to the Iowa Department of Public Health's Coronavirus website.