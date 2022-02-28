Casey Callanan to seek re-election as CG County Supervisor

Cerro Gordo County Supervisor Casey Callanan announced that he will be seeking re-election for a third term on the board of supervisors in 2022.

Callanan currently represents district two of Cerro Gordo County and is in the midst of his second term after initially being elected in 2014.

“I promised the voters that, if elected, I’d do my level best to run Cerro Gordo county the same way I run my business,” Callanan said in a press release. “Here, we take good care of our people, while serving as careful stewards of our resources. The key to successful management is balancing that out, which I’ve done. The job isn’t finished, however, which is why I’d like to serve for another term.”

Callanan, a resident of Clear Lake and a partner at First Insurance in Mason City, will be seeking re-election in district two, but the boundaries of the district are slightly different than in year's past due to county voting redistricting.

Currently, district one and three both cover parts of Mason City — district one, the western portion, and three, the eastern portion. District one also contains Bath Township and small portions of the Lime Creek and Lake townships, while district three contains the Portland, Owen and Dougherty townships.

District two, which Callanan currently represents, contains the remaining 11 townships, as well as the entirety of Clear Lake.

The revised districts are a significant change from the current districts.

District one will be an entirely urban district covering the southern, western and southeastern portions of Mason City, while district three will cover the northern and northeastern portions of Mason City, as well as the Lime Creek and Falls townships.

Callanan will represent the new district two, which will cover the remaining townships and Clear Lake.

Currently, Callanan is the only candidate who has announced an intention to run for the county supervisor seat in district one. Mason City City Council member Paul Adams recently announced that he would be seeking election to the county supervisor seat in district three.

The county supervisor primaries will be held on Tuesday, June 7. The following general election will be held on Tuesday, Nov. 8.

