Candidate profile: Waylon Brown

Waylon Brown is a Republican incumbent from St. Ansgar running for Iowa Senate in District 30. He has served one term in office. Brown currently represents Senate District 26 but is running in Senate District 30 due to redistricting. He faces Democrat Wendy Mixdorf.

1. What made you decide to run?

As a small businessman and a farmer, I didn’t feel like the problems affecting me and other families were being heard or taken seriously at the Capitol. After talking with Iowans and meeting with voters, I was proud to receive their support and be elected to my first term in office. Since then, I have focused on cutting burdensome regulations for small businesses, making Iowa more competitive and bringing Iowa families more tax relief. I’ve also been helping address the workforce shortage issues our state is facing and reducing barriers to work. I want to keep our state going in the right direction and continue being a voice for the hard-working families, small businesses and farmers in my district.

2. Proudest professional accomplishment

These last few years in the Iowa Senate have been huge for our state and I am proud of the many accomplishments we’ve had. We passed historic tax relief for Iowans, implementing a 3.9% flat tax and major reforms to our tax code. This made Iowa more competitive with other states, especially our neighboring states, and brought us from the eighth highest tax rate in the country to the fourth lowest. We’ve also eliminated the inheritance tax, passed relief for small businesses and implemented property tax transparency reforms. Additionally, I’ve supported legislation to add legal protections for law enforcement officers as they work to keep us safe, expand ethanol use and the market for ethanol in Iowa, and fully funded education in Iowa. These bills have been very important for Iowans, their families, farmers, and small business owners, and I am proud to have been a part of getting these bills passed.

3. What are your top two priorities for 2023?

One of the biggest issues facing Iowans right now is inflation and high prices for everyday goods. Families are paying more at the grocery store and at the gas pump and getting less. Doing whatever we can to bring some relief to Iowans, like responsible budgeting practices and making sure the tax relief we have passed is fully implemented, will be a large focus in the Iowa Senate. Additionally, workforce issues have also been a big focus of mine throughout my time as a senator. We’ve made progress on reducing barriers to work, reforming licensure in the state, and getting Iowans back to work faster. Keeping up the momentum on these important issues are crucial to helping Iowa’s economy, helping our state grow, and addressing some of the hardships and challenges currently facing our state.

4. What sets you apart from your opponent?

I have had the pleasure of serving in the Senate for the last six years. When I first started, I had my experience as a farmer and a small businessman to guide me. Since then, I’ve served on several committees, most recently as the chair of the Transportation Committee, and also Commerce, State Government, and Ways and Means committees. working on many of the issues I previously discussed, like tax policy and workforce issues. I’ve also been proud to serve as an assistant majority leader, assisting my colleagues on important legislation and ensuring we remain focused on the issues Iowans care about the most. These experiences together make me a valuable member of the Senate and being reelected would mean I would continue being a voice for the hard-working people in our district and ensure they have a seat at the table in Des Moines.

5. Ultimately, why should people vote for you?

I am asking for people to vote for me because I share the values of many North Iowans. Values like hard work, fiscal discipline and common sense. Iowa seen a lot of successes over the last several years as we have implemented those principles. We’ve been rated highly in fiscal responsibility, our tax legislation has been lauded across the country, and we were even rated as one of the best states for opportunity in the country. If we can keep building on these successes, building on the momentum, and continue adhering to the principles of responsible budgeting, returning money back to the Iowans who earned it, and encouraging a strong economy, Iowa will be in a strong place for years to come. While I am proud of these successes and all the work we have accomplished, I know there is more to do to improve our state and make it the best in the country to live and work in.