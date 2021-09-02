Butler County approves up to $5 million in urban renewal bonds

Butler County is about to undergo some major infrastructure renovations over the next few years.

The Butler County Board of Supervisors approved up to $5 million in urban renewal bonds to cover new road infrastructure projects under its urban renewal plan.

The urban renewal plan was recently amended by the Butler County Board of Supervisors to expand to cover the incoming Shell Rock Soy Processing Plant, which is currently under construction.

"We expanded the urban renewal zone to accommodate Shell Rock Soy Processing," Butler County Auditor Leslie Groen explained. "We're looking to accommodate more traffic with more workforce out there."

To accommodate the incoming plant, there are three major infrastructure projects being covered by the urban renewal bonds.

County Road T47, or more commonly referred to as Sinclair Avenue in Butler County, which runs north and south through the county, will be getting shoulder expansion work done.

Butler Center Road, which runs east and west through the county, is having shoulder expansion work done in addition to some repaving work.

And the final project will be paving Orchard Lane, which is currently a gravel road.