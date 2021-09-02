Butler County approves up to $5 million in urban renewal bonds

Butler County is about to undergo some major infrastructure renovations over the next few years.
The Butler County Board of Supervisors approved up to $5 million in urban renewal bonds to cover new road infrastructure projects under its urban renewal plan.
The urban renewal plan was recently amended by the Butler County Board of Supervisors to expand to cover the incoming Shell Rock Soy Processing Plant, which is currently under construction.
"We expanded the urban renewal zone to accommodate Shell Rock Soy Processing," Butler County Auditor Leslie Groen explained. "We're looking to accommodate more traffic with more workforce out there."
To accommodate the incoming plant, there are three major infrastructure projects being covered by the urban renewal bonds.
County Road T47, or more commonly referred to as Sinclair Avenue in Butler County, which runs north and south through the county, will be getting shoulder expansion work done.
Butler Center Road, which runs east and west through the county, is having shoulder expansion work done in addition to some repaving work.
And the final project will be paving Orchard Lane, which is currently a gravel road.
Groen said that the completion of these projects will be rolled out over "the next few years," but the work on Sinclair Avenue has already begun with planning under way for the other two major projects.
The Butler County urban renewal plan itself has a multitude of other projects being considered, but those won't be covered by this bond money according to Groen.
While the cost of the Butler Center Road and Orchard Lane projects have yet to be confirmed, the work on Sinclair Avenue is estimated to cost $1,469,090.30, according to Butler County Engineer, John Riherd.
Three Butler County projects will receive more than $1 million in funding.
A small portion of the urban renewal bond will also go towards refunding an old bold, according to Groen.
The urban renewal bonds passed through public comment in the Aug. 17 Butler County Board of Supervisors meeting, and the total amount of bond money may not exceed $5 million.
Zachary Dupont covers politics and business development for the Globe Gazette. You can reach him at 641-421-0533 or zachary.dupont@globegazette.com. Follow Zachary on Twitter at @ZachNDupont