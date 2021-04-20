Bird scooters are coming to Mason City

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

In the council packet, the contract spells out that the estimated "not-to-exceed" fee is $19,000 for working on moving the mussels to safe, nearby habitats before work can progress. According to experts from the Iowa Department of Natural Resources, the mussels include several state-threatened species as well as a state-endangered species known as the "Ohio River Pigtoe."

While chatting about the item, At-Large Councilmember Paul Adams asked if further relocations would be needed in the future. According to Mason City Operation & Maintenance Manager Bill Stangler, the mussels should remain once they are established in their new habitat.

Broadening sustainables

Along similar lines of stewardship and sustainability, the council also gave the go-ahead to modify certain city trucks to be able to run biodiesel.