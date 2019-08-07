Following Saturday's mass shooting at a Walmart in El Paso, Texas, that left 22 people dead and 24 others injured, former Texas congressman Beto O'Rourke has announced that he's canceled all of his upcoming Iowa events for this weekend.
O'Rourke has been in the border city during much of the aftermath of the shooting to meet with victims while fielding questions from reporters and taking President Donald Trump to task for using language about immigrants that's been characterized as fueling white supremacist terrorists.
According to the campaign, O'Rourke's Iowa staff has donated blood in solidarity with El Paso and is organizing a moment of silence before Friday night’s Iowa Democratic Wing Ding in Clear Lake that all presidential campaigns are invited to join.
In total, that makes for 10 event cancellations (including the Wing Ding which starts at 5 p.m. on Friday).
