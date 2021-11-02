Bergvig and Southgate elected to Clear Lake School Board

Clear Lake's only competitive race, the school board election, had three candidates competing for two spots. It was an incredibly tight race between the three, but Chyrl Bervig and newcomer Greg Southgate narrowly beat out incumbent Tony Brownlee for the two open seats.

Bergvig is a retired educator who says over her long career she has taught at every grade level in some capacity, and was seeking her third term on the school board.

During her campaign, Bergvig said she was running to see through some projects the board has been working on. One initiative Bergvig planned to undertake is adding additional teachers to the school district as it continues to expand.

Bergvig maintained a lead throughout the night, while Southgate and Brownlee remained consistently within a handful of votes of one another.

North Iowa local elections results Here are the latest unofficial results of the contested local elections in North Iowa. For a…

"I'm really excited, I've never been the top vote getter before," Bergvig said. "I want to thank the people who voted for me ... I'm excited to serve."

For the beginning of her third term, Bergvig wants to focus on the opening of the upcoming Clear Lake Wellness Center, as well as some curriculum improvements the board is in the middle of working on.

"I really want to see that (the curriculum) grow and develop," Bergvig said. "It's going in the right direction."

Challenger Greg Southgate, who has lived in Clear Lake since 2009, was seeking election to the school board for the first time, with a platform aimed at improving the morale of the district's teachers and giving them a louder voice with the board.

"I'm pretty stoked," Southgate said of his election to the school board. "Excited to be able to serve on this school board for the next few years."

Southgate said that he plans to spend the first few months finding his feet in the new position, but also following through on his main campaign promise.

"The first thing I want to do is reach out to the teachers," Southgate said. "I want to honor that."

Bergvig was surprised by the result, both that she got the most votes and that Brownlee didn't get voted on to the board.

"Well I'm a little shocked," Bergvig said. "I know Tony pretty well, I thought he was a shoo-in."

Brownlee has been a director on the board since 2017.

On the city government side, council members Dana Brant and Bennett Smith ran unopposed in their bids for re-election, as did the incumbent Clear Lake Mayor Nelson Crabb.

Zachary Dupont covers politics and business development for the Globe Gazette. You can reach him at 641-421-0533 or zachary.dupont@globegazette.com. Follow Zachary on Twitter at @ZachNDupont

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox! Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.