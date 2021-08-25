 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Bennett Smith announces Clear Lake City Council reelection bid
0 comments
alert top story

Bennett Smith announces Clear Lake City Council reelection bid

{{featured_button_text}}
Bennett Smith Headshot B.jpg

Bennett Smith

 Contributed

On Wednesday, Clear Lake City Council member Bennett Smith announced he would be seeking reelection of his council seat via press release. 

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Smith is currently in his first term as a city council member, elected in 2017 as the second ward councilperson. 

Smith graduated from Clear Lake High School in 1983 and got his bachelor's and master's degrees from Iowa State University. Currently, Smith teaches history and political science at North Iowa Area Community College. 

Zachary Dupont covers politics and business development for the Globe Gazette. You can reach him at 641-421-0533 or zachary.dupont@globegazette.com. Follow Zachary on Twitter at @ZachNDupont

Coming election guides

When the month of the October comes along, check back in, both online and in print, with the Globe Gazette to get Q&As with Clear Lake candidates in the upcoming elections. Learn more about them then.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Robotics challenge creates extra finger for piano players

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News