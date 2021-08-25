Bennett Smith announces Clear Lake City Council reelection bid

On Wednesday, Clear Lake City Council member Bennett Smith announced he would be seeking reelection of his council seat via press release.

Smith is currently in his first term as a city council member, elected in 2017 as the second ward councilperson.

Smith graduated from Clear Lake High School in 1983 and got his bachelor's and master's degrees from Iowa State University. Currently, Smith teaches history and political science at North Iowa Area Community College.

