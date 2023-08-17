The decision by the Mason City School District to ban or remove 19 book titles from its libraries has provoked quick responses by some community members.

Books are being pulled from the shelves of Mason City Schools' libraries to comply with newly enacted state legislation Gov. Kim Reynolds says will protect children from damaging and obscene material. The Legislature passed a bill in May forcing policy changes.

Senate File 496 includes limitations on school and classroom library collections, requiring every book available to students be “age appropriate” and free of any “descriptions or visual depictions of a sex act,” according to Iowa Code 702.17.

On Sunday, the board of First Congregational United Church of Christ (UCC) unanimously voted to start a "banned-book library" that will include as many of the 19 banned books as possible, along with other titles.

"I suggested it because I have a personal story about banned books," said UCC board member Tracy Smith. "'To Kill a Mockingbird' came out when I was eight. By the time I was 10, it made it my local library, and I went to check it out, but they wouldn't let me."

Smith said her parents went straight to the library and were not happy about what had transpired.

"They told them that this child is allowed to read anything she wants," Smith said. "That's what we do. We're Americans."

The library is small at the moment, but is growing. The board is asking for monetary donations or gifts of the books on the list. Anyone is allowed to check out a book for free and anonymously.

UCC board member JoAnn Hardy said book bans are dangerous because they pull people apart.

"Books give you insight into other people's ways of life and ways of thinking. It leads to better understanding so our society won't be so divided," Hardy said.

Hardy added that the bans appear to be a political stunt because children have access to that material on their phones or computers already.

She said the program will continue as long as the books are banned.

These are the 19 titles and their authors pulled by the school district:

"Killing Mr. Griffin" by Lois Duncan.

"Sold" by Patricia McCormick.

"A Court of Mist and Fury" (series) by Sarah J. Maas.

"Monday's Not Coming" by Tiffany D. Jackson.

"Tricks" by Ellen Hopkins.

"Nineteen Minutes" by Jodi Picoult.

"The Handmaid's Tale" by Margaret Atwood.

"Beloved" by Toni Morrison.

"Looking for Alaska" by John Green.

"The Kite Runner" by Khaled Hosseini.

"Crank" by Ellen Hopkins.

"Thirteen Reasons Why" by Jay Asher.

"The Absolutely True Diary of a Part-Time Indian" by Sherman Alexie.

"An American Tragedy" by Theodore Dreiser.

"The Color Purple" by Alice Walker.

"Feed" by M.T. Anderson.

"Friday Night Lights" by Buzz Bissinger.

"Gossip Girl" by Cecily von Ziegesar.

"I Know Why the Caged Bird Sings" by Maya Angelou.

Book club

A banned book club has also taken shape, meeting at the Mason City Library and formed from a previous group whose members were reading and discussing the essay collection "The 1619 Project: A New Origin Story" by Nikole Hannah-Jones; another text at the fore of national controversy due to its framing of the colonial history of the United States as it relates to slavery.

The club last week finished reading and discussing "Gender Queer" by Maia Kobabe and "All Boys Aren't Blue" by George M. Johnson, and next will tackle "The Absolutely True Diary of a Part-Time Indian" by Sherman Alexie, which is on the list of 19 banned books in Mason City Schools.

In discussing "All Boys Aren't Blue," which is a nonfiction "memoir-manifesto" about growing up Black and queer in New Jersey, member Leanne Clausen de Montes said, "I think about the specifics about banning and why this book has been banned. It's because it's about being gay. It's about being a young, Black man who is gay and is talking about being sexually assaulted, being molested. [He] even uses words that are pejorative, and people are going to react strongly to it, but he wants to prepare people."

"All Boys Aren't Blue" has been listed by the American Library Association as the second-most banned and challenged book in the United States in 2022 due to its depictions of sexual encounters including statutory rape.

"[In the book,] there are two chapters he says were hard to write. I don't think he wants to write them, but I think he feels compelled to do this so the next person doesn't have to go through what he went through," said another attendee at the book club meeting.

The parent of an LGBTQ student at the meeting said, "Legislation tends to come in and look at issues as black and white, and [that] does a huge disservice to the complexity of people's lives."

"The Absolutely True Diary of a Part-Time Indian" was the most-challenged book in the United States from 2010 to 2019, according to the ALA, owing to the authors' depictions of sexual content, profanity and alcoholism, along with its sensitive cultural topics regarding Native Americans.

In defending the novel, author Sherman Alexie told The Wall Street Journal in 2011, "When some cultural critics fret about the 'ever-more-appalling' (young adult) books, they aren't trying to protect African-American teens forced to walk through metal detectors on their way into school. Or Mexican-American teens enduring the culturally schizophrenic life of being American citizens and the children of illegal immigrants. Or Native American teens growing up on third-world reservations. Or poor, White kids trying to survive the meth-hazed trailer parks. They aren't trying to protect the poor from poverty. Or victims from rapists. No, they are simply trying to protect their privileged notions of what literature is and should be. They are trying to protect privileged children. Or the seemingly privileged."