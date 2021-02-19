Answers to your questions about COVID-19 vaccine registration in Worth County

When are registration days? Schutz: We don’t have a set day. As soon as we know we have our 100 doses in hand then we call and usually schedule the clinic for the next day. It just depends but we will get them all used up in the week.

Any issues with meeting the state's usage thresholds? Schutz: Nope. We won’t have any problem at all. We are going through the 100 doses easily.

Have there been frustrations working with the state on this? Schutz: At first there was frustration but it seems to be better now.

Will Public Health do in-person registrations? Schutz: We’re planning on sticking with phone calls. We do have people stop in and say they want to be put on a list but we prefer that they call.

Is someone able to register for a spouse or family member when they register for themselves? Schutz: Yes. We let them do that.

Does someone have to be a resident of the county to get a vaccination in the county? Schutz: No. They do not. We would like them to try their own county first but they do not have to be a resident of Worth County.

