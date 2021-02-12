Answers to your questions about COVID-19 vaccine registration in Floyd County

From the earliest COVID-19 vaccine rollouts in December through the second week of February, 481 people who count Floyd County as their residence have completed the vaccination series, while 849 have at least initiated the process. All the first doses in Floyd County for schools, daycare providers and first responders have been completed.
Week to week, the county of about 15,700 is getting in 300 doses of vaccine a week, which health officials would like to see increased.
"We could always use more vaccine," Floyd County Public Health Administrator Gail Arjes said. "We would love to have more vaccine and get it into arms."
According to Arjes, one of the tougher things with the process right now is having some kind of consistency each week that can actually have a sizable impact.
"It’s been okay but of course we’re frustrated with the amount and getting a consistent number week to week," she said.
Still, the county had enough vaccine this week to hold its first mass vaccination clinic on Tuesday for those who are 65 and older. On Wednesday, Arjes chatted with the Globe Gazette about some of the questions residents have about the entire process.
Can you outline the registration process you all have running right now?
- Arjes: We currently have a call center. That call center will open Saturday, at 9 am, and will remain open until all appointment times are full and then we will set up additional clinics as we receive vaccines.
If someone calls and they’re not able to get through, do they have to keep calling back or do they go on a list?
- Arjes: They have to keep calling back. We’re exploring some other options right now and we'll release that information early next week. We maybe changing.
At any point, would you all be doing any in-person registrations?
- Arjes: We will not be doing in-person registration. It will be through phone calls and possibly an online system.
When someone registers can they also register for a spouse?
- Arjes: They can register for a spouse, for a grandparent, whoever they need to register.
Does a person have to live in Floyd County to get a vaccination in Floyd County?
- Arjes: We will not deny a vaccine to anyone that lives outside of Floyd County.
For a lot of counties, the dose shipments have changed from week to week. How many vaccines have you all been getting in a week?
- Arjes: As of last week, that number was set by IDPH of how much we get per week. Floyd County is getting 300 doses a week and Main Street Drug is helping us out and administering about 100 doses a week.
A helping hand
Cindy Uetz, who runs Main Street Drug in Charles City with her husband Shane, just started helping the county vaccinate daycare providers within the past week and got through 88 doses. This week, Uetz said the pharmacy should be giving out 110 doses to people 65 and older.
"We have a sign up/waitlist online on our website," she said. "The first thing that pops up is: Do you want to join our waitlist? And we just go down our list for 1b and call and make appointments."
Uetz made sure to mention that there's no cost for getting the vaccine through Main Street Drug which is helping with COVID-19 efforts while still filling out prescription orders and working on vaccinations for pneumonia and shingles.
"At this point, if someone is charging you for a COVID vaccine, there’s something going on," Uetz said.
Even though it's only been about a week, Uetz already finds herself overjoyed with being able to assist with such important work.
"I can’t even explain. I was so excited when I found I would be able to help out. I was almost in tears. I’m so excited to be about something bigger than me."
What a Globe Gazette News+ membership can do for you:
- A deeper examination of local issues than you'll find anywhere else.
- Two products in one – not everything that's in the print edition of the Globe Gazette is on our website, and not everything on our website is in the print edition.
- Access to newspapers.com archives dating back two years.
- The ability to carry your local news with you and receive alerts instantly as news unfolds.
- Advertising that frequently gets you deals you won't find anywhere else.
You can join here (https://bit.ly/2PtWJs1) for as little as $5 a month.
Jared McNett covers local government for the Globe Gazette. You can reach him at Jared.McNett@globegazette.com or by phone at 641-421-0527. Follow Jared on Twitter at @TwoHeadedBoy98.