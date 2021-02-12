Answers to your questions about COVID-19 vaccine registration in Floyd County

From the earliest COVID-19 vaccine rollouts in December through the second week of February, 481 people who count Floyd County as their residence have completed the vaccination series, while 849 have at least initiated the process. All the first doses in Floyd County for schools, daycare providers and first responders have been completed.

Week to week, the county of about 15,700 is getting in 300 doses of vaccine a week, which health officials would like to see increased.

"We could always use more vaccine," Floyd County Public Health Administrator Gail Arjes said. "We would love to have more vaccine and get it into arms."

According to Arjes, one of the tougher things with the process right now is having some kind of consistency each week that can actually have a sizable impact.

"It’s been okay but of course we’re frustrated with the amount and getting a consistent number week to week," she said.

Still, the county had enough vaccine this week to hold its first mass vaccination clinic on Tuesday for those who are 65 and older. On Wednesday, Arjes chatted with the Globe Gazette about some of the questions residents have about the entire process.