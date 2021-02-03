Answers to your questions about COVID-19 vaccine registration in Cerro Gordo

Following the first official day of registration for the COVID-19 vaccine for those in Cerro Gordo County over age 65, a number of residents shared their frustrations with the Globe Gazette about the process of trying to get one of the 200 doses of Moderna vaccine.
One letter to the Globe Gazette from Carlyn Schriver said, "Sign up on the Cerro Gordo County public health site or phone today was absolutely an exercise in futility!"
Another reader wrote in to say "We went by the rules and didn’t even stand a chance of getting a appointment. Not a happy person!!!!!!"
Tuesday morning, a caller, who chose to remain anonymous, said "I wish someone would help us old people."
Along with those stories, people also called in to the Globe Gazette office with a number of questions just about the vaccination process. After Tuesday morning's meeting of the Cerro Gordo County Board of Supervisors, where CG Public Health Director Brian Hanft showed up to tell people that "The Department of Public Health is ready to give vaccines, all we need is the vaccine," the Globe Gazette tried to get some reader and caller questions answered.
If someone calls and they’re not able to get through, do they have to keep calling back or do they go on a list?
- Brian Hanft: There is no list. I’ve had so many people say “Why don’t you start a list?” One to 10,000, just start a list. Because it creates additional steps in the process for a team that’s already really strapped for time. If we put people on a list, then we have to call these people individually and say “We need you to go online, sign up and give all that information again.” It’s just not a good step in the process. So we’re just trying to manage the limited amount of time that we have.
At any point, would you all be doing any in-person registrations?
- Hanft: I’m not going to say never but right now I’m going to say we have got to have people pre-registered. Until we have an abundant amount of vaccine and we get caught up on this, for now it’s registration online or through phone calls. But we’re in constant flux and change so maybe in the future.
Can people call in right now to register?
- Hanft: As we posted what that number was for the hotline, that 641-421-9321 number, we have volunteers coming in and staffing those call numbers when we’re actually open to take scheduled appointments. So right now that is the only time that people will be able to call in and get in for a vaccine. All of our other staff are working on taking all the other general public phone calls. So we’re trying to answer those questions as best we can.
So if someone doesn’t have a computer or internet access, they can call in?
- Hanft: Yeah. And we’ll continue to do that. We know that people have some limitations out there...It seems convoluted or it’s not structured. It is, we just know there’s too many people trying to get in the bottleneck so we just tell people to be patient. We’ll get to this group of people, in time, we just need more vaccines.
Board of Supervisors
During the meeting itself, Hanft also gave a message not just to the supervisors but to the general public as well.
"We have got to have patience. There will be more available next week. And the week after that," he said. "Calling our office, getting upset with the people who are answering the phones, please have patience with those people and know that we’re trying to do the best that we can."
Hanft then let those in attendance know that vaccines for people who were able to get registered on Monday will happen this Friday. When people get their first doses, Hanft said they'll be scheduled for a second to keep from needing to call in for a follow-up.
At this time: As long as someone meets the age eligibility requirement they'll be able to register for a vaccination in Cerro Gordo even if they live in a neighboring county. Through Friday, 222,965 doses have been administered to Iowa residents. In Cerro Gordo County, the number is 4,013. The amount of doses counties get each week are subject to fluctuate.
