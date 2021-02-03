Answers to your questions about COVID-19 vaccine registration in Cerro Gordo

So if someone doesn’t have a computer or internet access, they can call in?

Hanft: Yeah. And we’ll continue to do that. We know that people have some limitations out there...It seems convoluted or it’s not structured. It is, we just know there’s too many people trying to get in the bottleneck so we just tell people to be patient. We’ll get to this group of people, in time, we just need more vaccines.

Board of Supervisors

During the meeting itself, Hanft also gave a message not just to the supervisors but to the general public as well.

"We have got to have patience. There will be more available next week. And the week after that," he said. "Calling our office, getting upset with the people who are answering the phones, please have patience with those people and know that we’re trying to do the best that we can."

Hanft then let those in attendance know that vaccines for people who were able to get registered on Monday will happen this Friday. When people get their first doses, Hanft said they'll be scheduled for a second to keep from needing to call in for a follow-up.