After year of fighting COVID-19, Iowa nursing homes see hope

Bergen-Jackson only can guess why her facility avoided the virus. Maybe it was early action, she speculated. Maybe it was just luck.

Many were not so lucky.

The state’s coronavirus website does not publicly tally how many long-term care facilities reported outbreaks throughout the course of the past year. According to some estimates, the virus still reached dozens of facilities, despite best efforts.

Even with all visits stopped, employees still were coming to work. Friendship Village was one of the first in Black Hawk County to see positive cases in March, from a CNA who tested positive, said Sherry Turner, executive director and vice president of health services.

“It just really gained momentum after that,” Turner said.

Some facilities, such as Western Home, saw their first cases from residents who had to travel to and from doctors’ visits. Hansen said their first death was a "direct result" of such a visit.

“We’re trying to take care of a tinderbox in the middle of a forest fire,” he said. “Because if it gets into our buildings, we’re going to do the best we can. But it has the opportunity to run rampant.”

In some facilities, that’s exactly what happened.