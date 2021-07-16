 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
After 3 years, Plymouth bridge construction is underway
0 comments
alert top story

After 3 years, Plymouth bridge construction is underway

{{featured_button_text}}
Plymouth Bridge 1

The Main Street bridge currently under construction in Plymouth. 

 Zachary Dupont

After three years out of service, Plymouth is finally getting much-needed repairs to its Main Street bridge.

In 2018, infrastructure engineering services firm WHKS & Co. reported that the Main Street bridge that runs over Beaver Creek in Plymouth was unfit for continued operation. The city of Plymouth shut down the Main Street bridge following the WHKS inspection.

The city of Plymouth then had to begin the process of not just repairing the Main Street bridge, but replacing it entirely. 

Plymouth bridge 2

The Main Street bridge construction continues in Plymouth. 

“They came in and basically told us to shut it down,” Brenda Dunbar, the Plymouth City Clerk, said. “So we had to spend some time to find some money and get it replaced.”

The bridge is now currently in the process of being removed, with the construction process beginning earlier this month on Tuesday, July 6.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Dunbar explained that the Main Street bridge was a high-volume traffic area for Plymouth, and having the bridge deemed not operational was a big blow for the city.

“It’s been closed for a while now,” Dunbar said. “It’s going to be great to finally get it back up and running again.”

The Christensen Brothers out of Cherokee are in charge of the Main Street bridge construction, and the estimated cost of construction will be between $600,000 and $700,000, according to Dunbar.

“We’re just really excited to see it (the bridge) done,” Dunbar said.

Plymouth hopes to have the bridge completed and ready for use by early fall, according to Dunbar.

$1 for 3 months to support local journalism

Zachary Dupont covers politics and business development for the Globe Gazette. You can reach him at 641-421-0533 or zachary.dupont@globegazette.com. Follow Zachary on Twitter at @ZachNDupont

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

'Free the vaccine': Activists protest outside White House as Biden hosts Merkel

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News