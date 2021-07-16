After 3 years, Plymouth bridge construction is underway

After three years out of service, Plymouth is finally getting much-needed repairs to its Main Street bridge.

In 2018, infrastructure engineering services firm WHKS & Co. reported that the Main Street bridge that runs over Beaver Creek in Plymouth was unfit for continued operation. The city of Plymouth shut down the Main Street bridge following the WHKS inspection.

The city of Plymouth then had to begin the process of not just repairing the Main Street bridge, but replacing it entirely.

“They came in and basically told us to shut it down,” Brenda Dunbar, the Plymouth City Clerk, said. “So we had to spend some time to find some money and get it replaced.”

The bridge is now currently in the process of being removed, with the construction process beginning earlier this month on Tuesday, July 6.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Dunbar explained that the Main Street bridge was a high-volume traffic area for Plymouth, and having the bridge deemed not operational was a big blow for the city.

“It’s been closed for a while now,” Dunbar said. “It’s going to be great to finally get it back up and running again.”