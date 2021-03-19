Admin: Work continues on new Clear Lake welcome signs

The city of Clear Lake is still hoping to have its new welcome signs installed before the end of April, ahead of its tourism season.

Clear Lake City Administrator Scott Flory told the City Council Monday evening that city officials are currently working with the Iowa Department of Transportation, the agency that regulates signage along highways, on the new signs.

“We’d like to get started on these obviously fairly soon, but we want to do it right as well,” he said. “The DOT is pretty strict about signs within their right-of-way, so there’s a number of criteria that we have to meet. … We want to make sure that, that’s OK with them before we start, and then that one will kind of drive the other locations as well.”

In January, the council approved the purchase and installation of four new welcome signs, including two with LED video boards and two without them, from LRI Graphics & Signs, of Grimes, for $87,061.

The signs will replace those at the city’s main entrances: North 24th Street and U.S. Highway 18, Eighth Street and U.S. Highway 18, Buddy Holly Place and U.S. Highway 18 and Fourth Avenue South near TeamQuest Corp.