Admin: Work continues on new Clear Lake welcome signs

The city of Clear Lake is still hoping to have its new welcome signs installed before the end of April, ahead of its tourism season.
Clear Lake City Administrator Scott Flory told the City Council Monday evening that city officials are currently working with the Iowa Department of Transportation, the agency that regulates signage along highways, on the new signs.
“We’d like to get started on these obviously fairly soon, but we want to do it right as well,” he said. “The DOT is pretty strict about signs within their right-of-way, so there’s a number of criteria that we have to meet. … We want to make sure that, that’s OK with them before we start, and then that one will kind of drive the other locations as well.”
In January, the council approved the purchase and installation of four new welcome signs, including two with LED video boards and two without them, from LRI Graphics & Signs, of Grimes, for $87,061.
The signs will replace those at the city’s main entrances: North 24th Street and U.S. Highway 18, Eighth Street and U.S. Highway 18, Buddy Holly Place and U.S. Highway 18 and Fourth Avenue South near TeamQuest Corp.
Of the three existing signs believed to be installed sometime in the early- to mid-1990s, the city has only been able to locate a permit or easement for one of them, Flory said.
The sign at Eighth Street and U.S. Highway 18 is also currently located in the railroad right-of-way.
“That’s a little bit of a challenge for us,” he said. “We’ve had some conversations with the railroad, the DOT. We want to make sure that we’re good to go, permitted, all the t's are crossed and i’s are dotted before we start putting some signs down.”
Flory said the city needs to make sure its proposed signs aren’t in conflict, or incompatible, with the Manual on Uniform Traffic Control Devices as well as the Federal Highway Administration’s rules and regulations on signage before it proceeds. He hopes to hear from the Iowa DOT within the next week.
The new welcome signs are the culmination of conversations between city staff and the Clear Lake Area Chamber of Commerce over the last couple years to update Clear Lake’s entryways to better promote the events and activities the community proudly hosts and celebrate its successes.
The signs proposed at the Eight Street, North 24st Street and Fourth Avenue South will read “Welcome to Clear Lake” and feature nautical elements, like dock posts and rope, with a fieldstone base to complement the improvements made at the Seawall downtown.
The sign at the entrance to the Surf District, which comprises the area surrounding the historic Surf Ballroom & Museum, will read “Welcome to Clear Lake’s Surf District” and feature a nod to the area’s strong rock ‘n’ roll ties with two metal guitars. Lashier said the Buddy Holly Place sign hasn’t been finalized yet.
The signs with the 4-by-10-foot single-sided LED video board will appear at the Eighth Street and Buddy Holly Place locations, while the static signs will be installed at North 24th Street and Fourth Avenue South.
The Clear Lake City Council’s next meeting is at 6 p.m. Monday, April 5, at City Hall, 15 N. Sixth St.
