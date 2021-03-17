‘A game-changer for the community': Clear Lake proceeds with another development project

If it proceeds, the Starboard Square Retail Development would be positioned in the southwestern-most corner of the Courtway Park Development, comprising 11 lots — six highway commercial and five light industrial — and two roadways and curb and gutter on nearly 64 acres east of Interstate 35 and north of Highway 122.

TDFUEL LLC, or Lorri and Todd Hall, of Sheffield, own the land.

The purchase of the former Andrews Prestressed Concrete property and the city’s $1.8 million utility and street improvement project on North 32nd Street — adjacent to the Courtway Park Development Subdivision — in the spring of 2019 were catalysts for transforming the site from an eyesore into an economic development opportunity.

“I recall taking the leap of faith and putting pretty close to $2 million into a road out there to get things going and you know, these type of things require a leap of faith and they require quite a bit of foresight,” said Mike Callanan, Clear Lake city councilman and mayor pro-tem. “It’s really gratifying when you see them start to pay off.”

The street and utility project was completed in the fall of 2019, and since then, two developers have purchased lots at Courtway Park.