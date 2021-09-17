7 N. Iowa counties saw highest COVID-19 rates among 0-17 in past seven days

At a Cerro Gordo county board meeting on Tuesday, CG Public Health Director Brian Hanft began his remarks by telling the three county supervisors what his department was doing in regard to schools.

"Continue to try and provide support to schools and daycares," Hanft said. Part of that, he said, involves monitoring the availability of the COVID-19 vaccine for those under 12 and also staying apprised of mask mandate discussions.

The positive test rate for COVID-19 in Cerro Gordo County overall went down by 1% in the past seven days (from 8% to 7%) although the total positive cases went up from 78 to 126. Floyd, Hancock and Mitchell went down in terms of percentages as well but saw more total positive tests. Winnebago's percentage stayed at 9%. Butler, Franklin, Worth and Wright all went up with Worth going from 2% to 11% and Wright edging up to 15% from 13%.

Recent Associated Press reporting found that the U.S. is averaging more than 1,800 COVID-19 deaths and 170,000 new cases per day, the highest levels since early March and late January, respectively. Those two figures have been trending upward over the past two weeks.