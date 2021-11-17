$190 million renewable fuel facility potentially coming to Worth County

Worth County could see the introduction of a multi-million dollar renewable-fuel facility in the not-so-distant future.

According to Worth County supervisors A.J. Stone and Mark Smeby, ReadiFuels-Iowa is looking at the possibility of building a renewable-fuel facility just outside of Manly, in the northwest portion of the Manly Terminal.

According to Stone, the facility would cost in the neighborhood of $190 million, and construction could start as soon as the spring or summer of next year, with an estimated completion date in late 2023 or early 2024.

ReadiFuels is a renewable fuels company owned by ARA, that uses ISOCONVERSION technology to convert waste fats, oils and greases into renewable diesel and fuel that is "virtually indistinguishable from their petroleum counterparts," according to ReadiFuels' website.

"This is renewable fuel that's competitive with petroleum-based fuel," Smeby said.

The project still has some hurdles to clear before the supervisors can take official action on it. Currently, the supervisors are working out how to get natural gas to the future location of the facility.

"Basically, they need natural gas for their process, and a large amount," Stone explained. "We have to be able to guarantee we can get natural gas to this facility."

The board discussed the creation of a natural-gas line for the project in a special session meeting on Tuesday, Nov. 16, and are also exploring the possibility of using tax increment financing (TIF) funds for the project.

If the facility does get built, Stone and Smeby estimate it could bring more than 30 well-paying jobs to the area. "This would bring some great stuff to the region," Stone said.

"It’s exciting to have that opportunity to even have the chance to bring something like that to Worth County," Smeby said.

ARA and ReadiFuels did not respond to a request for comment.

New biomass refinery expected in Mason City by 2022 New Energy Blue is looking to begin construction on the project in 2022.

The development would be the second large-scale renewable fuel project to be heading to North Iowa. In August, New Energy Blue announced its plans to build a biomass refinery in the Mason City area.

Zachary Dupont covers politics and business development for the Globe Gazette. You can reach him at 641-421-0533 or zachary.dupont@globegazette.com. Follow Zachary on Twitter at @ZachNDupont

