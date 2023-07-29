Citizens of Northwood are imploring the city to help get their trees back.

A number of concerned citizens living along Highway 65 are seeking solutions from the city council after a state sidewalk construction project removed trees along the public right-of-way, but a recently passed city ordinance now prohibits them from replanting the trees lost that were technically on city property.

Michael Bode of Northwood is leading a community effort to revise the ordinance because "...it's a quality of life issue. I had four trees in the right of way, they were nice and they provided shade."

A statement from Iowa Department of Transportation reads, in full: "In the spring, trees were removed for ADA (Americans with Disabilities Act) sidewalk construction through the project limits. The city of Northwood has since passed an ordinance regarding trees."

Iowa DOT did not comment when asked about the number of trees removed during the project, or what the criteria for the tree removal was; but the project made improvements to the highway and sidewalks were lengthened from three feet to five feet to comply with state and federal ADA standards for sidewalks along highways within city limits.

City Superintendent Dirk Van Ryswyk estimated the number of trees taken down was around 50.

"When the state came through initially, they met with the property owners and most agreed to the removal of the trees, but at that time, the ordinance allowed them to replant [on the berm/right of way]," said Mayor Doug Moehle of Northwood; "A big portion of the decision to change that ordinance was the cost that the city was incurring because [the city] is required to remove diseased trees along the berm, and with the tree diseases going around we've been removing quite a few, so it has been getting pretty expensive. To try and reduce that in the future, it was decided that [the ordinance] would hopefully eliminate the [amount of trees removed] from the berm...but obviously the state coming in...it was an unfortunate timing."

The ordinance, as passed by the council and effective April 19, 2023, states that "trees shall not be planted between the sidewalk curb, or edge of the street."

This left many residents who lost trees near their property, including Bode, with what he says is an unseemly and bare strip of grass between the sidewalk and the street. Without any other recourse for replanting the trees, Bode began a public awareness campaign of yard signs along the highway imploring the city to revisit the issue. Among the signs were messages like "Protect Northwood's image" and "We proudly support trees on 65." Bode said, "Keeping an inviting green corridor on on of our main routes through town is something I feel strongly about. When the trees were coming down, the people I talked to were saying that losing the trees was just a shame."

Northwood has been known since its founding for its stewardship of the tree canopy; indeed, the name of the town and township (Grove) pays homage to the wooded areas along the Shell Rock river now preserved as the scenic Swensrud Park.

"I don't blame them, it's pretty bare [along the highway] now," said Councilman Gary Nerlien. "I'm all for trees...but the city needs to have control over city property. There should be an application to the city to decide what should go in."

No official action was taken during the discussion of this issue at the July 24 meeting of the Northwood City Council, but the mayor and council all indicated that the issue of revising the ordinance would be brought up for consideration when the council reconvenes August 14. Bode volunteered to serve on an oversight committee that could review applications for tree planting by citizens, giving the city oversight over the trees that go in.

"It's up to us to convince the city that this initiative is what residents, business owners and visitors want," said Bode. He adds, "...I'm concerned that if the committee for changing the resolution makes the process too restrictive, it will deter most people from replanting, so here's to hoping I'm wrong on that thought. I guess we'll cross that bridge when we get to it."

According to Iowa code, a proposed ordinance or amendment must be considered and voted on for passage at two council meetings prior to the meeting at which it is to be finally passed, unless this requirement is suspended by a recorded vote of not less than three-fourths of all of the members of the council.

"The decision was made to look at the ordinance and tweak it and hopefully satisfy the concerned residents," said Moehle.