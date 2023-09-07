U.S. Rep. Ashley Hinson, R-Iowa, made her way to North Iowa on Wednesday, making stops at MercyOne North Iowa, Kingland Productions and Renovo Media Group.

Iowa's 2nd Congressional District representative visited Mason City and Clear Lake as part of a 22-county tour.

While visiting MercyOne's oncology and cardiac wings, Hinson said staffing issues are a common concern she hears throughout the state -- especially in rural Iowa.

"A lot of our conversations revolved around workforce," Hinson said. "It's challenging to recruit doctors to Iowa, especially specialists."

Hinson is cosponsoring a bill that would expand immigration waivers. According to the U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Service, the Conrad 30 waiver program "allows 30 J-1 foreign medical graduates to apply for a waiver of the 2-year foreign residence requirement upon completion of the J-1 exchange visitor program each year. The program addresses the shortage of qualified doctors in medically underserved areas."

Hinson's bill would increase the number of doctors eligible for waivers to 100 if passed.

Hinson discussed business issues with company leaders at Kingland Productions and Renovo Media Group, which are housed in the same facility in Clear Lake. The companies produce state-of-the art video and audio projects.

Hinson was impressed with what she saw.

"What an amazing company. Obviously, they're in the data protection and software industry, but they're also helping to be the Hollywood of the Midwest," she said.

She praised the company for investing in new technology and offering its services to musicians, advertisers, TV and movie producers and more in the middle of Iowa.

"The level of technology, the level of production capability, all of the different things they have under one roof here was surprising," Hinson said. "To know that all of that is happening right here in our own back yard, we should be very proud of that."

Congress is returning to Washington this week, and Hinson said she has a few things she be specially focused on.

"My top priority is to pass as many of the most conservative spending bills that we can get across the finish line," she said.

Hinson is also focused on the farm bill and has been listening to the concerns of farmers and other stakeholders in the field of agriculture. She also wants to increase access to precision agriculture technologies.

