Keeping politics local and focused on people was the overarching theme of this year's Iowa Democratic Party Wing Ding on Thursday at the Historic Surf Ballroom in Clear Lake.

Since 2003, the Wing Ding has served as a major fundraising and outreach event for Iowa Democrats, with past speakers including President Joe Biden, former President Barack Obama, former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton and Senator Bernie Sanders.

This year, almost every speaker was either an Iowa elected official or running to become one.

This lack of star power meant presidential politics took a back seat at the event, with much of the speakers' ire being focused toward Gov. Kim Reynolds and the Republicans' delivery of what many Democratic state lawmakers are calling the worst legislative session for Iowans they have ever seen.

"There were a lot of Democrats who didn't vote in 2022, and who are disgusted by what they see happening at the Capitol. They know now that their voices do matter, because when they didn't vote last time ... this is what they got," said Jennifer Konfrst, who represents the 32nd District in the Iowa House of Representatives and also holds the position of House minority leader.

"We know that these Republicans in the Legislature are committed to taking away reproductive freedom, to giving rewards to big corporations, to making sure that everyday Iowans aren't heard and that they only listen to special interests. We know this because we see it every day, and it's simply not Iowa," Konfrst told the crowd.

Touching on how legislating in the minority has led to a lot of "no" votes, Konfrst said it's important Democrats "tell voters what we're for, so we're not just the party of no."

"What voters want is not what Republicans are delivering at the Capitol. That's why we put forth legislation defending reproductive freedom and enshrining [the right] to abortion in Iowa's Constitution; that's why we put forth legislation that defends and strengthens public education, and that's why we put forth legislation that would legalize adult use of recreational marijuana, because people are sick and tired of seeing tax dollars go across the border when we could be funding schools and substance-use disorder (education) here," said Konfrst.

Sharon Steckman, who represents Mason City and the 59th District in the House, said that she doesn't despair and continues the fight: "I refuse to give this seat to anyone who tells me what book I can't read, tells me what I believe or who I can love, or who ignores the needs of Iowans, or who favors gun rights over children's safety."

"Iowans are alarmed at the direction our state is taking," said Steckman. A former educator, she told the Globe Gazette she was most offended by "the attack on public education and on children, SNAP benefits being taken away, letting certain children do dangerous jobs that will certainly cause harm. We should be thinking about keeping them in school instead."

The keynote speaker was Minnesota's Speaker of the House Melissa Hortman, who told the crowd the 2023 legislative session in Minnesota will have an impact for "generations to come" and stands in stark contrast to the work of her neighbors to the south in Iowa.

Minnesota's "trifecta" of Democratic control of both houses of the legislature and governor's mansion showed an alternative to what Iowa Democrats say is "backsliding of Democracy" under Republican control.

"Minnesotans made it clear they wanted us to invest in public education, health care that's more affordable for everyone and an economy that's not stacked against anyone, an economy that works for everyone," Hortman said.

Hortman added, "I know it kind of feels a little grim here in Iowa, but I'm here to tell you that [this] rollercoaster can turn back up again, and it's worth the fight."

The national Democratic Party recently stripped Iowa of its coveted position as the first state on the Democratic presidential selection calendar, and a new state law requiring in-person participation has attempted to hamper Democrats' ability to conduct a mail-in caucus in February.

Despite the threat of DNC sanctions and the potential loss of delegates, the IDP central committee recently approved a plan that would have Iowa Democrats declare their 2024 presidential preference through mail-in presidential preference cards, while scheduling in-person "delegate selection caucuses" the same night as the Republican caucus.

The plan still leaves a timeline up to speculation, with no definitive dates being chosen yet. But Rita Hart, chair of the Iowa Democratic Party, assured Democrats, “No matter what, we will continue to do what’s best for Iowa, what’s best for our party and what’s best for democracy.”

