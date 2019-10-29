Gov. Kim Reynolds visited Clear Lake Bank & Trust staffers after business hours to recognize their volunteering efforts on Tuesday in Clear Lake.
Staff members had logged 829 volunteer hours over a two-month period, enough to earn the Give Back Iowa Challenge award for medium-sized Iowa businesses.
The annual challenge, which runs from April 1 to May 31, is designed to engage Iowans in employer-supported volunteering efforts and log their hours during the eight week period.
This year, 49 organizations representing 45,000 employees in Iowa participated in the challenge, logging over 74,000 total hours at an estimated value of over $1.8 million to the state of Iowa.
Gov. Reynolds and Lt. Gov. Adam Gregg both traversed the state this week to honor employers in various size categories who logged the highest average of volunteer hours per employee and presented them each with a plaque.
