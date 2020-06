Good Shepherd to host cars, motorcycles parade next Friday

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Start your engines, car and motorcycle enthusiasts.

The Good Shepherd Health Center will host a Classic Cars and Motorcycles Parade at 3 p.m. Friday, June 19.

Those interested in participating in the parade are asked to park at the bottom of the East Park sledding hill along the Winnebago River facing west at 2:45 p.m. The parade will begin at 3 p.m. and will circle the block twice.

Jennifer Hansen, Good Shepherd activities director, said this parade will be the second one residents have been allowed outside to enjoy during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Good Shepherd hopes to celebrate 100 days “COVID-free” the day of the parade.

Participants are asked not to approach the residents enjoying the parade.

