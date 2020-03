Like most senior care facilities across the nation, Good Shepherd Health Center in Mason City has restricted visitors' access.

This means that people who are used to seeing loved ones on a regular basis may be missing that companionship.

But kudos to the person who came up with this brilliant idea: Staffers took the messages of the residents, put them on a white board and had the resident hold it while the staffer took a picture.

Then, they made this terrific gallery posted to Facebook:

