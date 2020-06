× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Good Shepherd Health Center resident Lucretia Green was able to celebrate her 106th birthday with family on Thursday.

As residents are still restricted from having visitors, due to COVID-19 precautions, Lucretia enjoyed the company of her daughter, Sarah Kress, and her son-in-law, Bob, through a window visit.

The couple brought with them a large personalized cake with Lucretia's picture on it.

