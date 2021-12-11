 Skip to main content
Good Shepherd Health Center elects new officers

Good Shepherd exterior

Good Shepherd Health Center in Mason City.

Good Shepherd Health Center elected new officers at its annual corporation meeting last month.

At the Nov. 19 meeting, three new officers, Scott Shipman from North Iowa Community Credit Union, was elected Chairman of the Board of Directors for the new year. Reverend Dan Gerrietts from Trinity Lutheran Church, was elected as Vice Chairman and Les Seltun was named Secretary and Treasurer, according to a press release.

The retiring members are Tracy Madden, Anne Flynn, Mike Moeller and Reverend Matthew Muters. 

