Good deeds: Clear Lake students donate baby hats to local birth center

What started as a classroom hobby for four Clear Lake students has turned into something bigger.

“We kind of just were bored in study hall one day, and Mrs. Symonds asked us if we wanted to make hats,” said Ella Landau.

Landau, Gracey Smith, Savannah Flores, and Lily Bunn, all in eighth grade, began learning how to use a round knitting loom, a circle with pegs, at the beginning of the year. Knitting on a loom is similar to traditional knitting and can create the same types of projects. Depending on the spacing and types of pegs, a user can get a tighter or looser knit product.

“It’s like a little circle thing with pegs and you just wrap it around the hooks,” said Bunn.

“We had yarn when I came to the school and it was just in the back room. During study hall, if the kids had extra time, I encourage them to do something productive,” said Rachel Symonds.

None of the girls had prior experience with similar crafts, and it took them a bit to get used to the rhythm of using the loom. After a bit of trial and error and with the loom, the four started making baby hats.

Each one is brightly colored and has a pom-pom attached to it. The idea developed to donate the hats to newborns at MercyOne Birth Center in Mason City.

“I called ahead to make sure that they could take them, and they were excited,” said Symonds. “We’re glad that they were accepting donations.”

Landau, Smith, Flores, and Bunn have made and donated almost 40 baby hats. They soon are going to make their second round of donations. Symonds' husband, who works for the hospital, takes the hats in for the babies.

“It’s cool thinking about how the parents might save it,” said Smith.

The group’s effort was shared on the district’s Facebook page, receiving over 300 reactions and several shares. Many from the Clear Lake community thanked them for their work making newborns “nice warm hats.”

“It’s great when you see the young kids being able to do that and then take initiative to do it themselves,” said Symonds.

Symonds added hopes the girls will be lifelong learners and continue serving their communities with the skills they acquire.

The four said if individuals want to support them making baby hats, they can make donations to Clear Lake Middle School.