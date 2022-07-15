Goldfield's Corn, LP partners with Summit Carbon Solutions

Corn, LP in Goldfield marked its recent partnership with Summit Carbon Solutions on Tuesday.

"The ethanol industry grinds about 40% of all the corn used in the US, supports 44,000 jobs and adds about $52 billion to the US GDP every year. So this is a very important industry to continue to support to help decarbonize in the future" said Summit Carbon Chief Commercial Officer Jim Pirolli.

Corn, LP is one of 11 partners Summit Carbon Solutions has taken on in Iowa, including Golden Grain Energy in Mason City. Cerro Gordo County is expected to have one of the largest total operation property tax impacts, which is an estimated $1.9 million.

"With this project, it can really put us on a path to being a carbon negative plant in the future." said Corn, LP General Manager Chris Boshart. Corn, LP is pursuing other technology, as well, to reduce carbon emissions and hopefully become carbon neutral or negative in the next 10 years.

Corn kernels and carbon are left behind in the ethanol-making process. Corn, LP said that its 80-million-gallon plant has found a solution for the kernel byproduct in creating high-protein feed for animals, but they hadn't found a solution for carbon emissions until the Summit partnership.

This partnership is part of a five-state project leading up to North Dakota. The planned project would include 683 miles of pipeline throughout Iowa, 35% of the total project. So far, 244 miles of easements have been signed for the project in Iowa, about 35% of the project map. Radio Iowa reported 20% of easements had been signed in the beginning of May, showing progress throughout the last two months.

However the project is not without pushback from Iowans.

"I am adamantly opposed to the proposed CO2 pipelines. As a directly-affected landowner, I resent the fact that [Governor Reynolds) is being heavily influenced by the promoters of the pipelines: Summit Carbon Solutions, Navigator, and ADM/Wolf. I resent the fact that in spite of upwards of 70% of affected landowners being against the pipelines, she has refused repeated requests to meet with these landowner constituents" Kathy Carter of Rockford stated in a Globe Gazette Letter to the Editor.

One concern many have for the pipeline is the safety of the pipeline, along with the potential for eminent domain takeovers and contract violations on easements. Pirolli asserted the pipeline is safe for landowners, and that safety remains a top priority for Summit Carbon Solutions.

"Locally, here, some of the issues are hard to understand. But at a national or global level, there's no doubt about it — our country is pursuing a low-carbon future" stated Boshart.

Pushing the corn byproduct underground through the Summit Carbon pipeline has been considered a permanent solution to carbon emissions in the Midwest.

The carbon pipeline plans to store carbon in rock layers about a mile deep in North Dakota. There have been more than 40 years of field operations associated with CO2 storage in geologic layers in Texas.

One largely unanswered question remains among other concerns: what are the long-term effects of underground CO2 storage?

Those effects vary greatly depending on the minerals within sandstone, which affect the porosity of the rock and how the sandstone may change over time.

In a study conducted by the Earth Sciences Division, Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory, a conceptual model was developed of CO2 injection in bedded sandstone and shale. These "numerical experiments" give insight as to the evolution of the sandstone geochemical system.

This study found that when both water and CO2 gas pressure were equally saturated, with pressure similar to being pumped two kilometers underground, it would take 100,000 years for the sandstone to reach its absorption capacity. During that time, the makeup of the sandstone changes, as well as leeches some carbon into the shale around it.

With 12 million tons of CO2 being pumped underground each year in North Dakota, it is unknown how much quicker the sandstone will reach capacity, how the sandstone minerals will change, how carbon will react with other sediments, how the sandstone aquifers used will act as an open system of water and what happens when the sandstone can no longer absorb the carbon dioxide.