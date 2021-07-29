GoFundMe campaign for Hampton teenager's funeral raises more than $13,000

Becky Segerstrom calls it one of the hardest things she's ever had to do. As of Thursday morning, that difficult move has raised about $14,000 for a loved one.
The Forest City resident started a GoFundMe campaign for Cammie Lee Haack, her niece from Hampton, who died in a head-on collision on the morning of Saturday, July 24 at the age of 17 as she was preparing to head into her senior year of high school.
"We set it up that day and we met our $10,000 goal within 21 hours. We were pretty just blown away. We would check it periodically and just cry," Segerstrom said about the GoFundMe page entitled: "Funeral Expenses for Cammie Lee Haack."
Segerstrom said that setting the page up was a sort of relief.
"It felt good to be able to do something because we didn’t know what to do with ourselves. All I did was set it up, everybody else gave."
Segerstrom also said that Haack was obviously very loved and she reflected that love in her own actions.
"She spent her last day comforting a friend who needed help," Segerstrom said.
In tandem with the GoFundMe campaign, the Mason City pet boarding facility Frrrbabiez Inn posted on its Facebook page that it would take cash or check donations from patrons that would then be passed along to Haack's mother. According to the owner, Lindsay Kliven, Haack started working at the business just six or seven weeks ago.
"She was a good worker and really enjoyed being with the dogs. Enjoyed working with her coworkers. (She was) bubbly and happy," Kliven said.
As for why she's helping out, Kliven said she didn't see another option.
"Just couldn’t see any other way. Wanted to make sure her mom had the help she needed," she said.
Kliven then said that she's seen a number of her business clients donating on the GoFundMe page and said that it's cool to see the community come together for Cammie. On the day of the funeral, Kliven intends to close her store for the day and mourn with other community members.
Along with any and all donations, Segerstrom makes a request in the post for people to pray for strength and healing during the long and difficult days ahead.
Per the campaign page, Haack's visitation was set for Thursday, July 29 from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m. at United Methodist Church in Hampton. A candlelight vigil will follow the visitation at 9 p.m. in the high school parking lot. Then, on Friday, at 10:30 a.m., the family will hold a funeral service for Haack at United Methodist Church.
Jared McNett covers local government for the Globe Gazette. You can reach him at Jared.McNett@globegazette.com or by phone at 641-421-0527. Follow Jared on Twitter at @TwoHeadedBoy98.