GoFundMe campaign for Hampton teenager's funeral raises more than $13,000

"She spent her last day comforting a friend who needed help," Segerstrom said.

In tandem with the GoFundMe campaign, the Mason City pet boarding facility Frrrbabiez Inn posted on its Facebook page that it would take cash or check donations from patrons that would then be passed along to Haack's mother. According to the owner, Lindsay Kliven, Haack started working at the business just six or seven weeks ago.

"She was a good worker and really enjoyed being with the dogs. Enjoyed working with her coworkers. (She was) bubbly and happy," Kliven said.

As for why she's helping out, Kliven said she didn't see another option.

"Just couldn’t see any other way. Wanted to make sure her mom had the help she needed," she said.