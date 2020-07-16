Globe Gazette's editor takes on new role

Smith became editor at Mason City in 2019 after serving as digital planning editor for The News Journal in Delaware, and its award-winning website, DelawareOnline.com. She has worked as a reporter and newsroom leader at publications in Minnesota, California and New Jersey. Smith began her career as a copy editor at the Racine, Wis., Journal-Times.

“North Iowa is such a vibrant place, filled with a diverse population, and with lots of stories waiting to be told. I’m looking forward to getting to know the Cedar Valley area and the people who live and work there,” Smith said.