Globe Gazette's editor takes on new role

A respected journalist and newspaper veteran with nearly three decades of experience has been named North Iowa Editor overseeing both the Mason City Globe Gazette and Waterloo's The Courier.
Jaci Smith was named to oversee The Courier and also manages news operations at the Globe Gazette and is editor of the Lee Enterprises’ North Iowa Media group, which also includes the Summitt-Tribune and Mitchell County Press News.
“The Courier has a long history of leadership and community partnership in our newsroom. We are excited to announce the appointment of Jaci Smith to North Iowa editor,” said David Adams, Courier general manager.
“Jaci will oversee the region encompassing Waterloo and Mason City,” he said.
Smith became editor at Mason City in 2019 after serving as digital planning editor for The News Journal in Delaware, and its award-winning website, DelawareOnline.com. She has worked as a reporter and newsroom leader at publications in Minnesota, California and New Jersey. Smith began her career as a copy editor at the Racine, Wis., Journal-Times.
“North Iowa is such a vibrant place, filled with a diverse population, and with lots of stories waiting to be told. I’m looking forward to getting to know the Cedar Valley area and the people who live and work there,” Smith said.
Melanie Mergen is Digital Editor for the Globe Gazette. You can reach her at melanie.mergen@globegazette.com.
