Globe Gazette's editor takes on new role
0 comments
alert

Globe Gazette's editor takes on new role

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Jaci Smith

Jaci Smith

A respected journalist and newspaper veteran with nearly three decades of experience has been named North Iowa Editor overseeing both the Mason City Globe Gazette and Waterloo's The Courier.

Jaci Smith was named to oversee The Courier and also manages news operations at the Globe Gazette and is editor of the Lee Enterprises’ North Iowa Media group, which also includes the Summitt-Tribune and Mitchell County Press News.

“The Courier has a long history of leadership and community partnership in our newsroom. We are excited to announce the appointment of Jaci Smith to North Iowa editor,” said David Adams, Courier general manager.

“Jaci will oversee the region encompassing Waterloo and Mason City,” he said.

Smith became editor at Mason City in 2019 after serving as digital planning editor for The News Journal in Delaware, and its award-winning website, DelawareOnline.com. She has worked as a reporter and newsroom leader at publications in Minnesota, California and New Jersey. Smith began her career as a copy editor at the Racine, Wis., Journal-Times.

“North Iowa is such a vibrant place, filled with a diverse population, and with lots of stories waiting to be told. I’m looking forward to getting to know the Cedar Valley area and the people who live and work there,” Smith said.

COMMUNITY MATTERS: Become a member

Melanie Mergen is Digital Editor for the Globe Gazette. You can reach her at melanie.mergen@globegazette.com.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

VIDEO: Newman Catholic vs St. Ansgar baseball, 07-03-20

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News