Last Tuesday, the Globe Gazette, Mason City's 165-year-old local newspaper, was suspended from its Twitter account without explanation from the social media giant.

Local News Editor Lisa Grouette appealed the decision immediately. By Wednesday morning, Twitter had made the suspension permanent, again without explanation.

But Friday, following national publicity of the issue, the account was restored.

Media outlets, including Forbes and other newspaper and online media platforms, began covering the issue earlier in the week.

By Thursday, word had spread on social media about the ban. U.S. Rep. Ashley Hinson, a Republican whose District 2 includes Mason City, tweeted:

".@elonmusk — why was the @globegazette’s (a 165 year old newspaper in IA-02) account permanently suspended? Unacceptable — unlock their account now."

Hinson's office contacted Grouette to determine if the Globe had any information on the cause for the suspension and to let the newspaper and digital media outlet know Hinson's staff had reached out to Twitter regarding the ban.

“I was shocked to see that the Globe Gazette’s account was arbitrarily suspended last week and immediately worked to raise the issue with Elon Musk and the team at Twitter. Supporting local news sources and protecting free speech is critically important in this digital age, and while the suspension should have never happened in the first place, I’m glad the issue was resolved,” Hinson said in an emailed statement.

By Friday, U.S. Sen. Chuck Grassley had joined the call. His tweet read:

"Not sure why Mason City Globe Gazette newspaper is suspended on Twitter / I assume in error but free speech means free speech for all @elonmusk pls unban"

By Friday evening, Grouette sent this tweet from the Globe Gazette's newly restored account:

"It took 3 days, 3 appeals, hundreds of retweets, a senator and a congresswoman, but Twitter noted a mistake had led to our suspension, and today is back to normal! Supporting local journalism is more important than ever, and we're so grateful for you and your support!"

Trouble at Twitter has dominated headlines since Elon Musk purchased the website for $44 billion in October. By November it was reported Musk had laid off over half of 7,000 staffers. By January, Musk said the company has approximately 2,300 active employees.

With 450 million active users each a month, those employees are unlikely to investigate each account suspension. Grouette believes a confluence of events led to the unbanning, including a dogged pursuit of the appeals process, support of community members, and Grassley and Hinson amplifying concerns over the suspension.

Following the account's reinstatement, Grassley had the following comment:

“Censorship on social media has rightly received a lot of attention in recent years, and it’s particularly troubling when local news outlets are banned for no apparent reason. When I learned that the Globe Gazette Twitter account was suspended, I felt the need to call attention to it, and I’m glad that Twitter restored their access."

