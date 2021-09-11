Globe Gazette readers share their 9/11 memories

"As a nurse, when the explosions happened, I immediately wondered what I could do to help. A girlfriend, Sandy Staudt, (also an RN) and I discussed this together and decided the best way we could serve would be to volunteer to care for the individuals injured in the twin towers. We called the Red Cross and they told us the first step to doing this was to complete their "Intro to Disasters" course as this initial training was required for all their volunteers. The following Saturday, Sandy and I travelled from Charles City to Mason City and took the course along with many other volunteers. And then we waited. It finally dawned on us that there were no injured persons, only fatalities, so our services as nurses were not required."
— Susan Ayers, Charles City, IA
"My Sept. 11 memory was that I was in Denver, Colorado, for a business trip. I was supposed to fly back to Kansas City, Missouri, where I lived at the time later that morning. However, all flights were grounded after the attacks. The company I worked for built utility trucks and I drove one home later that day. I was lucky enough to have cash for fuel and I got home about 9 hours later. It was common for credit and debit card machines not working at times throughout the day. I was thankful to get home, though. I had gotten married in November of 2000."
— Mark Drier
"We were on the road going from Mason City to Naples, Florida. We stopped at a Cracker Barrel in Paducah, Kentucky, about 10 in the morning. We had our car radio on listening to a station with Frank Sinatra’s music.
When we got in the restaurant we heard customers talking about something terrible happened. We asked an employee and they said a plane had crashed into the twin towers in New York City.
We finished our breakfast and took off south on Highway 45 to Tennessee. We had our radio on to the news. They were talking about the plane that flew into the tower in New York.
They were also talking about the plane in Pennsylvania.
They talked about people filling up with gas at gas stations. We continued on to Demopolis Alabama. We were getting nervous about gas and a room to stay in that night. Very scary. Some gas stations were sold out. Our car used regular gas. We found a room in Demopolis AL. We were then able to see on television what had transpired in New York and Pennsylvania.
It was a terrifying, nerve wracking time to be on the road away from our home."
— Pat and Tom Johnston, Mason City
"I was in Sioux City doing a railroad track inspection and was just setting on our hi-rail truck when we received a phone call from the office about the first tower being hit and to stop the day's inspection and head back to the motel in Council Bluffs. On the way back we needed fuel and stopped at a station and while inside we'd seen the second tower hit as they had the news channel on. We then knew it wasn't an accident.
At Council Bluffs in the early afternoon, we saw, overhead, Airforce One arrive with several fighter jets accompanying headed for Offutt Air Force Base. By that time, it was the only planes in the air."
— Jeff Secora, Mason City
"I remember 9/11 like it was this morning. I was busy with my job as construction project manager and had not paid attention to the news of the day. Our accountant walked by my office saying, “Well, the second tower just collapsed,” then kept walking. I was confused at the remark. Shortly after, a salesman arrived I was to accompany to lunch. Once in the sports bar restaurant I glanced at the TV and was in total shock at the sight of the Twin Towers collapsing and news it had been a terrorist attack.
There were tons of questions in my mind. Is this the start of WWIII? Will the USA be in a new war now? How could they attack us on American soil? And many other concerns and queries!
We had our lunch but in a very somber attitude. While eating I received a cell call from my site supervisor doing renovations at the Mason City Airport. He told me they were told to cease all work and leave the airport. I agreed because of what I was hearing that ALL aircraft across the nation were told to safely land immediately, wherever they were.
Back at my office, all personnel were listening to news on radio and computer. We were all in total disbelief yet still seeing the reality of the tragedy. Once my crew from the MC Air arrived home, they showed signs of stress in what they had witnessed at the airport."
— Greg Flugum, Forest City
"My husband, Donald, and I were in Budapest, Hungary on 9-11-01. We had been on a bus tour of the city in the morning with a step on tour guide and had lunch. We were given 2 hours free time. With the time change, my husband decided he needed a nap. I had CNN on TV (only English-speaking station) and was writing in my journal.
They showed the first plane hitting the tower and said there was an accident. Then the commentator said there were more planes, maybe it wasn’t an accident. Scary. I woke my husband and shortly we received word that everyone on the tour was to meet in a specific room at the hotel. I had befriended a lady from the Philippines, now from California, and she gripped my hand stating she remembered how the Japanese treated them after they bombed Pearl Harbor.
We were informed all activities were canceled for that day and we were advised to stay in the hotel. Later, we were notified the trip would resume all activities the following day. When I walked out of the hotel the following day, large black banners were hanging from side of buildings in mourning for the United States."
— Jacqulen Trca, Garner
"My Aunt Arlene, Cousin Elenore and myself had stepped off our United Airlines flight to San Francisco exactly 24 hours before a United Airline fatefully bound to terrorize San Francisco went down outside PA. Thanks to hero Todd Beamer who gave his life to protect the USA from foreign hi-jackers. We three travelers were at Aunt Lenore's finishing the last of our breakfast coffee when a call came from Cousin Carolyn in Detroit, Michigan, to turn on the TV. We sat around the TV mesmerized, praying and heartsick that this was happening to our beloved America.
We were to depart S.F. in 5 days bound for Seattle to visit more family. Cousin Hazel and husband Glen, as well as my brother Rick and his wife Lisa, and my two nieces, Whitney and Caitlin. Of course, all flights had been canceled.
Cousin Hazel and Glen drove south to S.F. and picked us up and drove us up to Seattle. We stayed several days and got our visiting done. Glen and Hazel graciously drove us home to IA (they had previously farmed near Emmons, MN), where we learned that no less than 11 parties had volunteered to travel west and bring three tired and bedraggled souls home.
Since then — I have never taken a new day for granted and I thank my God for life, liberty and family."
— Marilyn Heimdal, Forest City
"My wife and I were coming home from visiting friends in Scotland and were halfway home when our plane was turned around and sent back to Gatwick in London. We were told all air space over the U.S. was closed and we would be given more information when we landed. At that point, even the flight attendants didn’t know what was happening. We had to spend 3 very expensive nights in London before we were allowed to take off, and had to stay another night in Detroit until locks for the pilot doors could be installed."
— Roger Walston, Clear Lake
"I was working as an engineer at FDIC: Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation in Arlington, Virginia, on the rooftop watching the Pentagon burn. The pentagon was less than a mile away in Arlington. I never saw the actual crash but one of my fellow workers heard the plane speed up just before the crash. Afterwards, we installed two million dollars worth of plastic coatings on the windows to prevent windows from breaking and hurting anyone in case of another attack. We also checked the trunks and under the cars for bombs for years afterward."
— Karl Kalvig, Mason City
"We left to go over on the boat, and they always took our car with us. We got over there (Canada) and stayed overnight. The next morning, we were checking out of ... the bed and breakfast ... about 9 o'clock in Nova Scotia, East Cove. The lady said to us, 'Come back here ... and see what's on TV!' And here, they were replaying the bombing of New York City. We couldn't believe it. We stood there and watched for a long time.
Then they told us we couldn't get out of Nova Scotia — we were only going to stay a couple days and go back to — well, we wanted to go to New York City. We ended up staying up there and went to another bed and breakfast the next night, and that family had three (of four) children in the United States, and they were very concerned because they hadn't heard anything from them.
We stayed up there about three days and when we came back to the United States, we came into Maine, and we had no trouble getting back in. The car ahead of us went through and then this man stopped us and asked us many questions about where we'd been, where we were going, and then he said, 'Open your trunk,' and we did, and he ran his hand underneath some of our ... bags and said, 'Have a good trip.' So we were back in Maine, then, on our way home."
— Irma Wilson, Charles City
"On the morning of 9/11/2001, my husband and I were traveling through a very isolated part of Idaho, on Hwy. 20, on our way to the Oregon coast. We had just left Yellowstone, where we had spent the night in a cabin with no TV, radio, or phone. Around 11 a.m. local time, we turned our car radio on: because of our location, in what felt like the middle of nowhere, the reception was very poor, but we could make out that airports were being closed one after another throughout the country, so we knew that something very bad had happened, but what, we didn’t hear.
We speeded up anxiously, and finally reached a little town right about noon and pulled up by a small café. The streets were totally deserted, and we started to fear what we were going to learn as we walked inside the café, we knew it couldn’t be good. No one in there was sitting, but a group of 20 or so were standing under a very small, wall-mounted TV, intently watching the screen. And there we saw the planes hitting the towers, and the shock of it was something we never forgot. That night, we had a reservation in a Boise, ID, hotel, right next to their eerily silent airport, nothing was moving…"
— Michele Huntley Larsen
