Globe Gazette readers share their 9/11 memories

We stayed up there about three days and when we came back to the United States, we came into Maine, and we had no trouble getting back in. The car ahead of us went through and then this man stopped us and asked us many questions about where we'd been, where we were going, and then he said, 'Open your trunk,' and we did, and he ran his hand underneath some of our ... bags and said, 'Have a good trip.' So we were back in Maine, then, on our way home."

— Irma Wilson, Charles City

"On the morning of 9/11/2001, my husband and I were traveling through a very isolated part of Idaho, on Hwy. 20, on our way to the Oregon coast. We had just left Yellowstone, where we had spent the night in a cabin with no TV, radio, or phone. Around 11 a.m. local time, we turned our car radio on: because of our location, in what felt like the middle of nowhere, the reception was very poor, but we could make out that airports were being closed one after another throughout the country, so we knew that something very bad had happened, but what, we didn’t hear.