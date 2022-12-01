Globe Gazette columnist John Skipper dies at age 77

MASON CITY -- John Skipper, the "gentleman journalist" who spent the bulk of his 52-plus-year career as a reporter at the Globe Gazette, died Wednesday.

He died peacefully surrounded by family and friends at MercyOne North Iowa Hospice. He was 77.

Skipper, who until last week still wrote a weekly column for the Globe Gazette, was born Sept. 21, 1945, in the Chicago suburbs and was destined, by his own description, for the "world of small town newspapers."

"The Globe Gazette in Mason City has the same mission as The New York Times or Washington Post. It's just played on a smaller stage," he wrote in his 2020 book "No Time for Journalism, Boys -- Just Type!"

Jane Reynolds, Skipper’s managing editor until her retirement in 2015, remember him as a dedicated to his craft and his adopted hometown.

“John breathed city-county government and reported on its virtues as well as its flaws,” said Reynolds.

“John knew everyone had a story and he wanted to write it, whether it was a presidential candidate or a local horseshoe pitch champion. He believed everyone has an important story and he loved to listen and he wrote it so well.

“I am honored to have known John as a journalist and a friend."

Skipper began his career in his home state of Illinois as a college intern and later full-time reporter at the Aurora Beacon-News. He moved on to the Kankakee Daily Journal, and did stints at The Alexandria (Louisiana) Daily Town Talk, the Council Bluffs Daily Nonpareil, and finally the Globe Gazette.

He published 16 books on topics ranging from journalism to baseball to Meredith Willson to the meaning of life. Baseball was a special interest. In the summer of 1994, Skipper was general manager of the Mason City Bats, an independent professional baseball team in the short-lived Great Central League.

He loved talking baseball, said Arian Schuessler, former Globe Gazette photograper. “He never drove, and I picked him up every morning and we went to breakfast pretty much every morning for 10 years." Skipper and friends would "talk about current events, politics, and baseball. He loved to talk about baseball."

A longtime colleague, Schuessler joined Skipper on a 2016 trip to St. Joseph, Missouri, as part of the Globe Gazette's award-winning coverage of the ultimately doomed effort to bring a Prestage hog-processing plant to Mason City. He remembered his friend as "kind of like Mason City’s Andy Rooney. He called it as he saw it,” likening Skipper to the beloved "60 Minutes" curmudgeon.

“He really made a great impression on this community. … The number of people who would stop him and talk to him, it was a real testament to his impact on the community," Schuessler said.

His old friend was still sharp mentally when Schuessler snuck one last Hardee’s breakfast into Skipper's hospital room Saturday.

“He was fortunate that his mind outlasted his body. ... He passed away peacefully.”

Long associated with local government, local government also was well-acquainted with Skipper. Upon Skipper's retirement from full-time reporting, Mayor Bill Schickel proclaimed Feb. 23, 2018, “John Skipper Day" in Mason City.

The mayor's proclamation read:

WHEREAS, he is recognized for a distinguished fifty two year career as a

journalist, author and teacher, and

WHEREAS, he has published sixteen books focusing on two of his

passions — politics and baseball, and

WHEREAS, he is one of the Midwest’s most experienced journalists and a

trusted source for government and political news and analysis, and

WHEREAS, he has faithfully kept North Iowans informed since first arriving

at the Globe-Gazette more than thirty years ago, and

WHEREAS, during his tenure he covered every major presidential

candidate, nine mayors and four city administrators, and

WHEREAS, his stories and insights on projects and proposals have helped

define the region, and

WHEREAS, he has announced his well deserved retirement from full-time

reporting, NOW, THEREFORE

I, Bill Schickel, Mayor of Mason City, do nearby proclaim Friday, February

23, 2018, as JOHN SKIPPER DAY IN MASON CITY

And encourage all residents to wish him and his family well as he pursues new dreams and opportunities.

Mason City Councilman Tom Thoma, longtime city editor and sports editor at the newspaper, said social media was abuzz Wednesday with former associates paying their respects.

“He was a gentleman journalist," Thoma said of his longtime co-worker. "He would write a lot of stuff and he would get criticized, but he took it in stride. He would say, ‘People will have their say.'”

Added Schuessler: “He could talk to presidents, but he was never too good to talk to anyone in any social setting. .. He was always a person who really cared about getting it right.”