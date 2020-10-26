Globe Gazette building for sale, operations to move when building is sold

Lee Enterprises, which owns the Globe Gazette, has put its building on Washington Avenue up for sale.

The company made the announcement early last week. News operations will continue in a new location in or near downtown Mason City once the building is sold.

The property at 300 N. Washington Ave. is approximately 42,000 square feet, including its basement and is listed at $599,000.

"This is an opportunity for us to right size our work space, since we moved our printing production to Des Moines in February of 2018 this building is just too big for our needs," said Globe Gazette Publisher Janet Johnson. "Once this building is sold we will relocate within Mason City to a smaller and more updated building to better serve our needs."

The tax value of the Globe Gazette property is $897,450, according to Cerro Gordo property records.

The Globe Gazette, which traces its roots to 1858, has operated on Washington Avenue since 1961.

In 2018, the daily printing of the Globe Gazette moved to the Des Moines Register's printing facility in Des Moines.