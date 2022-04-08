Globe Gazette announces new newsroom leadership

WATERLOO — A veteran editor with longtime ties to both Mason City and Waterloo-Cedar Falls and has been chosen to oversee news operations at The Globe Gazette and The Courier.
Douglas Hines has been named regional editor for Lee Enterprises’ North Iowa group, including oversight of its news agencies in Mason City and Waterloo as well as the Summit-Tribune, covering Forest City and Britt, and the Mitchell County Press News in Osage.
Lee Enterprises Midwest News Director Marc Chase promoted Hines to the North Iowa editor position Friday.
“Doug is a veteran journalist who has contributed to excellence in North Iowa news for three decades,” Chase said. “The readers we serve on our important mission of providing the most relevant local news are big winners here. Doug has spent the lion’s share of his career in both markets and is a stable and seasoned leader – and a proven developer of reporting talent.
“We can’t wait to begin working with Doug in this new capacity.”
Janet Johnson, president at the Globe Gazette, echoed those sentiments.
“I am so excited to have Doug in this position. He brings a wealth of knowledge and experience of our local region as well as our industry to our newsroom. I am confident he will be able to grow our already awesome news team,” Johnson said.
Hines has been assistant news editor at The Courier for more than 25 years, and prior to that served six years as a reporter and editor at the Globe Gazette. He has served as front page editor for his entire stint in the Cedar Valley, a job he also held in Mason City. He edited business coverage for many years and is editor of the Opinion pages. He attended Iowa State University and Forest City High School.
"I'm working alongside a talented staff that includes a mix of experienced reporters and photographers and talented young journalists. Together we'll continue to bring to life the exciting stories of all our communities and the people who live here," Hines said.
"I grew up reading the Globe Gazette. My older brother actually delivered the Globe, and I helped him on his route. The Courier has been my professional home for 25 years, and I know both its storied past and tremendous potential for the future. Both organizations are an integral part of my life, and I'll strive to maintain the excellence our readers expect."
