Glen Oaks Community starts new program for Clear Lake seniors

When the Clear Lake Senior Citizens Center closed its doors to the public in July, many seniors were left without a place in the community to meet.

This lack of a senior citizens center presented a significant concern to Kim Boyd, the Property Manager at the Glen Oaks Community in Clear Lake.

Seeing that there was no longer a place for seniors to congregate in the community, Boyd stepped in to offer a solution.

Boyd will be offering free programs during the week at Glen Oaks to help bring senior citizens of Clear Lake together.

"We have all of this space available, and these seniors don't have a gathering place anymore, what can we do," Boyd said. "That's how the program came about."

The Glen Oaks Community, located in Clear Lake, used to be the One Vision campus, but in 2019 was converted into an apartment complex for senior citizens.

Boyd, who has worked with seniors for the past eight years, said that she knows the importance of socialization among senior citizens. Also, with the complications of the COVID-19 pandemic and winter rapidly approaching, programs like these are more important now than ever before.

"You get folks that are living alone in their homes through the winter, especially with COVID, they have no socialization at all," Boyd said. "You'd be amazed what that socialization does to their minds and their wellbeing ... It makes a huge difference."

The program will start in October with a trial period, offering free programs three days per week.

On Mondays from 9 to 11 a.m., there will be coffee chats in the atrium and silver pines club room. On Tuesdays from 1 to 3 p.m., there will be billiards and fellowship available. And on Wednesdays from 1 to 3 p.m., attendees can play cards in the silver pines club room.

Depending on the turnout of these programs, Boyd is open to expanding the events on offer and the number of events per week.

"We can always expand," Boyd said. "The idea is just to start small, and see what these seniors would like to do in the future."

Boyd is also opening up the Glen Oaks Community to seniors who aren't residents, offering six-month or year-long senior memberships to use the facilities in the community such as the pool, hot tub and fitness center.

A year-long membership will cost $140 and a six-month membership will cost $80. There will also be day passes on offer for $5 per day.

Programs like these may become more necessary in North Iowa communities, as senior citizens centers are facing problems regarding the COVID-19 pandemic and a lack of new members.

Closure of Clear Lake Senior Citizens Center part of a larger trend On July 1, the Clear Lake Senior Citizens Center shut its doors, and if current trends conti…

While the new offerings at the Glen Oaks Community haven't officially begun, Boyd said that the initial feedback has already been encouraging.

"We seem to have a lot of interest already," Boy said of the initial reception. "We're very excited to see the turnout."

The first events at the Glen Oaks Community will be hosted next week and will continue throughout the year.

Zachary Dupont covers politics and business development for the Globe Gazette. You can reach him at 641-421-0533 or zachary.dupont@globegazette.com. Follow Zachary on Twitter at @ZachNDupont

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.