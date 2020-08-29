Gleaning initiative looks to help provide more produce in North Iowa

Sills said she would like to start a weekly dropoff and pickup program for those areas.

According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture, Americans waste up to 40 percent of the food they produce every year. Gleaning, an ancient food gathering method, helps avoid spoilage -- a large contributor to waste -- of uneaten produce by filling in the gaps of existing food programs.

“The goal is to ensure that we don't have waste, because we have thousands of pounds of fresh produce that gets thrown away at the end of the day everywhere,” said Sills. “We are looking at our area in Cerro Gordo County to collect those items and get to those that are less fortunate.”

Under normal circumstances, gleaning can be a vital part of food recovery. With the COVID-19 pandemic, Sills says the problem is now on a larger scale.

“A lot of people lost their jobs, a lot of people are finding it a little more difficult to feed their families.”

Sills said if the program is successful, the initiative could be expanded to a nine-month or yearly program.

