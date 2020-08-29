Gleaning initiative looks to help provide more produce in North Iowa

A new food initiative through Gov. Kim Reynolds’ Taskforce for Feeding Iowans is looking for support in North Iowa.
The Cerro Gordo County ISU Extension and Outreach office is one of eight sites selected for a pilot program of a gleaning initiative through an AmeriCorps 4-H Environmental Education Grant.
Gleaning involves collecting leftover harvested crops, fruits and vegetables from a particular market and redistributing them to other areas in need.
Corrine Sills, of Mason City, hired through the extension office as an Americorps gleaning coordinator, is in charge of building a network of volunteers and donors from scratch.
For the three-month program, Sills said she is looking for volunteers to help connect local growers and farmers with communities in short supply of produce to redistribute to those in need.
“We have a lot of awesome programs,” said Sills. “We've got the Community Kitchen, we've got Hawkeye Harvest, and those assist people here in Mason City. My goal is to be able to reach outlying cities like Rockwell, Horton, Sheffield, places where maybe people aren't able to drive up here to the Community Kitchen or Hawkeye Harvest very often.”
Sills said she would like to start a weekly dropoff and pickup program for those areas.
According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture, Americans waste up to 40 percent of the food they produce every year. Gleaning, an ancient food gathering method, helps avoid spoilage -- a large contributor to waste -- of uneaten produce by filling in the gaps of existing food programs.
“The goal is to ensure that we don't have waste, because we have thousands of pounds of fresh produce that gets thrown away at the end of the day everywhere,” said Sills. “We are looking at our area in Cerro Gordo County to collect those items and get to those that are less fortunate.”
Under normal circumstances, gleaning can be a vital part of food recovery. With the COVID-19 pandemic, Sills says the problem is now on a larger scale.
“A lot of people lost their jobs, a lot of people are finding it a little more difficult to feed their families.”
Sills said if the program is successful, the initiative could be expanded to a nine-month or yearly program.
