Girl Scout Cookie season returns
Girl Scout Cookie season returns

Starting Feb. 1, Girl Scout Cookie season is back. 

As early as Feb. 1, customers can begin ordering Girl Scout Cookies; booth sales will begin Feb. 12.

Girl Scouts is also employing a number of options this year to safely sell cookies to customers amid COVID-19. You can reach out to the Girl Scout(s) you know or visit girlscoutsiowa.org/findcookies. If you have an iOS or Android device, you can also download the Girl Scout Cookie Finder app. 

Customers in Des Moines, Ames, Ankeny and Sioux City can even order Girl Scout Cookies for pickup or delivery through Grubhub. 

“When you buy delicious Girl Scout Cookies, you are helping girls not only discover their inner leadership potential but also use their earnings to power amazing experiences for themselves and their troop,” said Beth Shelton, CEO of Girl Scouts of Greater Iowa. “Many girls put the money toward impactful community projects right in their own backyards, from supporting animal shelters and food banks to working with local and state legislators to change laws.”

Cookie varieties include Toast-Yay!, caramel chocolate chip, Girl Scout S'mores, Lemonades, shortbreads, Thin Mints, Peanut Butter Patties, Caramel deLites and Peanut Butter Sandwiches. 

And this year's new item? Toast-Yay!, a French-toast-inspired cookie dipped in icing.

Cookies sell for $5 per package. Sales will last until March 28. 

To learn more about the history of Girl Scout cookies and the Girl Scout Cookie Program, visit girlscoutcookies.org. To join or volunteer, visit girlscoutsiowa.org/join and girlscoutsiowa.org/volunteer.

Melanie Mergen is Local News Editor for the Globe Gazette. You can reach her at melanie.mergen@globegazette.com.

