GHV custodian finds ways to form relationships with students

If you were to ask anyone in the Garner-Hayfield-Ventura Schools who is the most likable individual in the district, they would most likely say that title belongs to custodian Neal Haugland.

“He’s probably the kindest man that God has ever put on Earth,” said GHV Middle School Principal Debra Steenhard.

Haugland became a full-time custodian in 1989 with four years previously spent as a part-time employee. His father was once the head custodian, so Haugland knew what the job entailed, and he liked the idea of working with kids.

With his many years in the district, current GHV parents who were once students still ask about Haugland.

“I’ve seen a lot of kids come and go,” said Haugland with a big smile.

Elementary Principal Michael Meyering was one of those students who knew Haugland well when he attended GHV schools. Meyering said Haugland is still the same individual who knows how to brighten a student’s day.

“I would say he could quite possibly be the nicest person on earth,” said Meyering. “There’s not a lot of men in the elementary setting, and so he’s a nice man and (sets) a good example for kids and adults.”

Both Steenhard and Meyering mentioned Haugland’s ability to develop personal relationships with a majority of the kids. Some of the ways he does that is through giving people nicknames and sharing his Tic Tacs.

“Just the fact that he tries to get to know individuals is so meaningful in a place where people can kind of blend in sometimes,” said Meyering.

“It’s just fun being with the kids and interacting with them,” said Haugland. “I’ve had some kids ask me to come read a story, so I’ve gone and read stories to them in the classroom.”

Haugland gets his inspiration for the nicknames he gives the students from the entertainment he consumes and from the auctions he attends. A few of the nicknames Haugland has given students were once held by their parents.

“The superintendent’s daughter, the one who retired last year, her name was Madison. So I called her ‘Madison Wisconsin.’ (The nicknames) just come to me,” Haugland said.

“He calls one of my friends 'Winchester,’” said fifth-grader Jake Stromer.

Giving kids a Tic Tac in the morning became a routine for Haugland 20 years ago after a student asked what was “jingling” in his pocket. He said many of the bus kids now wait for him to drop the small mint treat into their hand as he holds the door open for them. Haugland believes he goes through 120 to 130 packs of Tic Tacs in a single year.

“(Meyering) remembers me giving Tic Tacs to him and his classmates, and he’s been out of school 20 years now. He said at his class reunion the adults asked him, ‘Is Neal still giving out Tic Tacs?’” said Haugland.

Haugland finds ways to have students feel included and special, whether that's having the student hold the vacuum cord as he cleans or stopping what he is doing to give them his full attention. Because of the bonds created in those moments, Steenhard said, there are GHV students that choose to go help Haugland as a reward.

“We’ve had some middle school boys who find it very hard to sit at a desk. They would do their work and as a reward and get to help Neal do something in the building, a job that most people wouldn’t want to do. But because of that connection Neal had with them, it was a bonus,” said Steenhard.

“He’s just funny, and he jokes around like, ‘Do you want to vacuum the carpets?’ and stuff like that,” said Stromer.

Haugland thinks those moments with the kids mean as much for them as they do for him.

“It’s just touching and nice to see it means a lot. It brings a smile on my face, that's for sure,” said Haugland.

What Haugland means to the students at GHV can be witnessed by walking down the hallway with him. Kids frequently stop to tell him hello or give him a hug, which the custodian reciprocates with a big smile and strikes up a conversation.

“They view Neal as that one caring adult that they could go to with an issue that they like to spend time with,” Steenhard explained. “They feel that Neal doesn’t demand things from them, like do math, read, do these things that are hard for you. It’s just that one extra adult connection that makes a difference for a kid, especially kids that aren’t crazy about coming to school.”

“It just really means a lot that they will remember me even after they’re married and their kids come here. I’ve had students come up and say ‘my mom remembers you,’” said Haugland. “It means a lot that they remember me.”