GHV allows students to take advantage of college-credit opportunities

GHV NIACC.jpg

Garner-Hayfield-Ventura High School students are taking advantage of the opportunity to take college courses at NIACC ahead of graduation.

 KAYLEE SCHUERMANN Globe Gazette

Garner-Hayfield-Ventura High School’s 79 seniors are paving the way toward their future, taking advantage of 160 advanced college opportunities.

“We’re just trying to provide kids opportunities to explore careers and get them headed on a positive path both college-ready and career-ready,” said Shawn Miller, high school principal.

GHVHS is partnered with NIACC’s John V. Hanson Career Center in Forest City. In the fall, the juniors tour the center and explore its four programs: advanced manufacturing, construction trades, information technology and health careers. Those still interested in the program were taken back for a second visit this month.

“Some kids don’t necessarily thrive in a traditional classroom setting; they’re more hands-on types of kids,” Miller said. “These programs allow them to explore something they’re interested in and passionate about.”

Last fall, of the 79 seniors,:

● six took college animal science

● 14 participated in the entrepreneur/business hub

● 18 took college communications

● 19 participated in a NIACC Career Academy program

● 24 took introduction to college biology, and

● 35 took college composition I.

32 juniors and seniors also participated in the school’s advanced academics program

through NIACC, offering many more chances to earn college credits.

The high school pays for all of the student’s courses, and they can earn up to a year’s worth of college credits.

“We are incredibly committed to giving them as many opportunities as possible because we don’t just forget about our kids when they graduate and move on,” said Miller. “We want to set them up for success beyond high school.”

Kaylee Schuermann is a reporter for the Globe Gazette, covering community interest stories in Clear Lake, Garner and Forest City. Follow her on Twitter: @KPSchuermann

