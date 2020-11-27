GG's delivers on Thanksgiving

GG's Restaurant in Nora Springs did Thanksgiving deliveries.
According to staff, this year, the restaurant put together around 220 meals for deliveries all over the area. Carla Gordon, the owner of GG's, has been doing Thanksgiving Day deliveries for the past four years, and works with Amy Fullerton of Amy's Food Pantry to coordinate the event.
In exchange for deliveries, GG's asked for donations to the food pantry.
