GG's delivers on Thanksgiving
GG's delivers on Thanksgiving

Carla Gordon

Carla Gordon, owner of GG's in Nora Springs.

GG's Restaurant in Nora Springs did Thanksgiving deliveries.

According to staff, this year, the restaurant put together around 220 meals for deliveries all over the area. Carla Gordon, the owner of GG's, has been doing Thanksgiving Day deliveries for the past four years, and works with Amy Fullerton of Amy's Food Pantry to coordinate the event.

In exchange for deliveries, GG's asked for donations to the food pantry. 

Shane Lantz covers sports for the Globe Gazette. You can reach him at Shane.Lantz@GlobeGazette.com, or by phone at 641-421-0526. Follow Shane on Twitter @ShaneMLantz. 

