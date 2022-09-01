Geocaching event draws people to North Iowa

North Iowa is a growing destination for a certain outdoor activity: geocaching.

In geocaching, participants use a GPS receiver or mobile phone and other navigational techniques to hide and seek containers — called "geocaches" — at specific locations marked by coordinates all over the world.

More than 200 participants will come to North Iowa Sept. 9 for a three-day event. Terry and Mary Balek, both avid geocachers, are organizing the gathering for the Iowa Geocachers Organization.

"Terry would tell you that he always thought that geocaching was for the young people. We have met people all the way into their 70s and 80s," said Mary. "There are all ages with this and family groups."

The annual event — called Hike-n-Seek — is held in a different Iowa location each year. Each event is unique, hosted by geocachers who want to showcase their part of the state, according to the IGO website. This year's theme — "Let There Be Music!" — reflects Cerro Gordo County's rich musical history, according to Terry.

"Mason City has always been big with music and with the band festival, plus Mason City schools has always been big on music. Clear Lake, with the Surf Ballroom, it's music-oriented," said Terry.

Geocaching started in 2000 when the use of GPS and satellite systems was opened up for public use. The first geocache was in Oregon, a container that held a piece of paper and additional items in it, according to Mary. She said that first cache had a can of baked beans inside it, but placing food items in the container is now a "no-no."

There are now millions of geocaches around the world, including one on the International Space Station. There are several popular geocache spots in North Iowa, one in the Baleks' yard.

"We had a couple there from Canada. We had a couple there from the Netherlands," said Mary.

There are a variety of geocache types and levels of difficulty. Some require an individual to complete a certain task or traverse through woodland areas. There is a cache for every type of person, Mary says.

Caches can be as small as the tip of someone's little finger or as large as a small room. Each one has a slip that people can sign to show they found it. People also can take items from a cache and move them to other locations.

"A lot of people call this a game or a treasure hunt. I've always called it an adventure, because every time we go out it's an adventure," said Terry.

Items you need to geocache include a smartphone with the "Geocaching" app or a GPS receiver. Certain geocaches, depending on terrain and difficulty, might require gear like hiking boots or climbing tools.

The Baleks have made close friends and are well-known in the geocaching community. The couple is responsible for setting up more than 200 caches that plotted on a map form the shape of Mr. Toot, Mason City's mascot. The will reveal a new music-related cache artwork Sept. 10 north of Clear Lake.

One of the unique caches that will be featured during this year's event is at the Buddy Holly crash site, which has been dubbed "Flash to the Crash." Terry said a large group will meet to pay their respects and take a group photo. The flash mob will gather at 3:15 p.m. Sept. 9.

A big part of geocaching is cleaning up the environment as a person searches for a cache. Hike-n-Seek has dedicated a gathering, known as a "CITO" event, at McIntosh Woods State Park at 9:45 a.m. Sept. 11.

The full Hike-n-Seek itinerary can be found on geocaching.com. Sept. 10 will be a full day of caching. Mary said parts of the event require purchasing a meal ticket, with a deadline of Sept. 3.

The Baleks said beginners can be a part of the fun and recommended checking out the "Last Song" community celebration event, at 1 p.m. Sept. 11 at Georgia Hanford Park, as a good opportunity to learn about geocaching.

"Our reason for doing this is because we want to bring people to Mason City and into the North Iowa area. (We want) them to be able to see the neat things and see all that we have to offer," said Mary.